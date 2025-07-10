The Chicago Sky have started to get back on their feet after a disastrous start to their season, and the improved play of Angel Reese is a big reason why. After an inefficient, turnover-filled start to her season, Reese has settled in and become a much more effective offensive player while maintaining her elite production on the glass.

That was on full display on Wednesday night for the Sky, as Reese led them to a convincing 87-76 win over the Dallas Wings in front of their home fans in Chicago. Reese had another productive night in the win, tallying 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting to of with 11 rebounds.

This marks Reese's seventh double-double in a row, so she has been on a tear of late as the Sky get ready for the All-Star break.

The former LSU star still turned the ball over five times in this game, so she still needs to improve in that area. However, she is a bit overtasked as a ballhandler on a Sky team that doesn't have a lot of standouts in the backcourt or elite spacing, so that makes it much tougher for a big like Reese to operate with the ball without coughing it up here and there.

Still, that does not take away from what Reese has done for Chicago on the interior. She has become a force that is at the top of the opposing scouting report each and every night that teams get ready to face the Sky, and has still been able to have some even bigger games than the strong performance against Dallas.

For example, she posted an incredible line of 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists on June 29 in a win against the Los Angeles Sparks, marking one of the best games by anybody in the WNBA this season.

Reese's performance is made even more impressive by the fact that she nearly didn't even suit up for this game due to a leg injury. However, she was still able to give it a go alongside Kamilla Cardoso, who returned to the lineup in this game.

This win gets the Sky up to 6-13 on the season, so they still have a long way to go to climb back into the playoff picture. However, more games like this one from Reese could be just what they need to make a run during the second half of the season.