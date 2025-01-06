In the midst of a heated matchup for the NFC North title, the Detroit Lions might have suffered a very serious blow. Star cornerback Terrion Arnold, the team's first round pick this past April, left the matchup with a foot injury he sustained a short while ago.

“Terrion Arnold hobbled to sideline,” reported the Athletic's Alec Lewis on X, formerly Twitter. “Didn't look good. Notable.”

The Lions cling to a 10-9 lead, but without Arnold, their already depleted defense takes another big hit. Entering the matchup, the team was already down 12 defensive players. That includes star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who still leads the team in sacks with 7.5. Can Detroit hold on without their stud rookie? If they are going to win and capture both their division and the NFC top seed, they might just have to.

Lions defense trying to capture NFC North title and more

As nice as winning the NFC North would be, there is much more at stake than just that. If the Lions can seal the deal at home tonight versus Minnesota, then they will also clinch the number one overall seed in the NFC. For a team that saw up close and personal just how useful home field advantage is in the playoffs last season, that ranking would mean a lot to head coach Dan Campbell and his team.