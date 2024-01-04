Lions' future is so bright, they gotta wear shades!

The Detroit Lions have five players going to the 2024 Pro Bowl, with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and special teams standout Jalen Reeves-Maybin all making the NFC squad. While this is a testament to the Lions’ success this season, it also illustrates what an exciting future the long-dormant organization has.

When looking at the Lions’ Pro Bowl players, what sticks out is their age and the fact that most on the list are now or quickly becoming perennial Pro Bowlers. Lions beat reporter for MLive, Kyle Minike, notes that:

“The Lions landed 5 players on the Pro Bowl roster last night, including:

— Their first rookie TE since 1968

— Their youngest back-to-back Pro Bowler ever

— Their first 3-time Pro Bowl center since 1995-97

— 5 players in back-to-back seasons overall, a first since 1990-91”

The team is sending a rookie (LaPorta), a second-year player (Hutchinson), a third-year player (Sewell), a sixth-year player (Ragnow), and a seventh-year player (Reeves-Maybin) to the postseason all-star showcase. Having three players still on their rookie deals is a huge accomplishment for general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions front office.

The Lions best players are all under 30

Sam LaPorta, Aidan Hutchinson, and Penei Sewell are all 23 and under, while Frank Ragnow is just 27 despite being a tenured veteran. Jalen Reeves-Maybin is 27. This gives the Lions an incredible foundation to build on for the next decade.

Additionally, Lions youngsters’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (24) and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs (21) are first alternates for the 2024 Pro Bowl. And none of the team’s other alternates are over 30, either. Those players include quarterback Jared Goff (29), guard Jonah Jackson (26), RB David Montgomery (26), punt returner Kalif Raymond (29) and linebacker Alex Anzalone (29).