This one's for you, Lions Nation!

The Detroit Lions are once again Kings of the NFC North. A lot of it has to do with the lethal mix of talent in the Jared Goff-led squad along with the brilliant schemes that Dan Campbell pulls on a weekly basis. But, it was not just an exciting time for the squad when they won over the Minnesota Vikings. Aidan Hutchinson made it known that this divisional title is also for the fans, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Merry Christmas, baby!” was the hyped declaration that Aidan Hutchinson made after winning the NFC North.

The Lions have not won this in 30 years. This meant that everyone in the locker room was celebrating like it was a Christmas miracle. Coach Dan Campbell knew very well that he should hype his team up after the performance that they showed to the Lions faithful. Jared Goff was blazing hot but also balanced his output with efficiency. He notched 30 completions out of 40 passing attempts which got the squad 257 passing yards and a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was doing wonders against the Vikings. He caught 12 passes from Goff with an average yardage of 8.8 per play. This got the Lions 106 receiving yards and a trip to the end zone. The rushing game was also on point and it was led by Jahmyr Gibbs. His feet looked like Santa Claus' sleigh as he lifted off for 15 carries and 80 rushing yards. Two trips to the end zone were the result of all his efforts.

The Lions are back atop the NFC North. Will they be the ones hoisting the Super Bowl come February?