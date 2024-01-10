Sam LaPorta is not ruled out for Sunday's game for the Lions, and Dan Campbell said we could know more on Friday.

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee against the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale on Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell gave a bit of a murky update on him ahead of Sunday Night's Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“He's improving,” Dan Campbell said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “He was out there in walk-through. I don't foresee us knowing anything or feeling like we have a real good picture until Friday afternoon. … But he's improving.”

The Lions would get a big boost from Sam LaPorta, if he is able to play on Sunday against the Rams. It is a big deal that he still could play this weekend. He put up 889 yards on 86 receptions this year, with 10 of those going for touchdowns. He developed a great connection with Jared Goff, helping Detroit win the NFC North for the first time. Even if LaPorta is on the field in a limited capacity, he would be a big help against a a Rams team that finished the season strong after a 3-6 start.

The Lions are looking to defeat their former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was traded to the Rams for their current starting quarterback, Jared Goff. It is a storyline many never thought would happen years ago when the trade was agreed on.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The Lions are hoping to establish themselves as a contender in the NFC, while the Rams are trying to reestablish themselves after a down year in 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions.