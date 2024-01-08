Lions tight end Sam LaPorta received an important injury update from Dan Campbell ahead of Detroit's Wild Card game.

Is there a chance of Sam LaPorta returning for the Detroit Lions' Wild Card game after suffering a knee injury in Week 18? The star tight end received a pivotal update from head coach Dan Campbell on Monday, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“#Lions HC Dan Campbell said TE Sam LaPorta has an ‘outside shot' to play on Sunday vs. the Rams. ‘We're talking in days, not weeks here,'” Meirov wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Lions would obviously love for LaPorta to play. He has not just been one of the best rookie tight ends in 2023, but one of the better all-around rookies in general. His impressive performance has helped Detroit's offensive attack in a major way.

Sam LaPorta's impact on Lions during 2023 season was immense

LaPorta finished the regular season with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. His eye-opening statistics as a rookie stood out to say the least. LaPorta emerged as one of quarterback Jared Goff's primary receiving options.

The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 to finish the season with a 12-5 record. It was a strong performance, but LaPorta's injury led to no shortage of concern with the NFL playoffs right around the corner.

Once LaPorta suffered the injury, immediate questions began to surface about his status for a Lions Wild Card game. And with Detroit set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, LaPorta could end up being a game-time decision.

Lions fans are certainly hoping that Detroit's star tight end will be able to play. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.