Lions tight end Sam LaPorta received a pivotal injury update ahead of Detroit's playoff game vs. the Rams.

The Detroit Lions are currently preparing to battle the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in an NFC Wild Card playoff game. Detroit's major question heading into the affair is whether or not tight end Sam LaPorta, who is dealing with a knee injury, will be available. LaPorta is officially being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Lions tight end was seen at practice Friday catching passes from quarterback Jared Goff.

Video via Bridget Condon of NFL Network:

Sam LaPorta is at practice catching passes from Jared Goff #OnePride pic.twitter.com/VyQnAnNc55 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 12, 2024

Eric Woodyard of ESPN later reported that LaPorta went through the full practice, something he hadn't done previously this week.

Lions hoping Sam LaPorta can play vs. Rams

LaPorta enjoyed a tremendous rookie season with Detroit. He finished the regular season with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. LaPorta emerged as one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL.

Detroit's offense is still capable of performing at a respectable level without LaPorta. However, their potential will decrease without the star tight end on the field. He offers game-changing ability from the tight end position.

Overall, Detroit had a quality 2023 campaign. They cruised to an NFC North division win, finishing the season with a 12-5 record. It will be interesting to see how the Lions fare in the NFL playoffs.

Does this team feature enough talent to make a Super Bowl run? Sure, but overcoming talented teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will prove to be a challenge. Even the Rams will provide an obstacle for the Lions on Sunday night.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Sam LaPorta's injury status ahead of kickoff.