The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing, and among the names gaining the most interest around the league is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Even before the Lions defense put on a masterclass in game 272 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, the former 15-year NFL vet was already a coveted candidate that teams were hoping to interview.

If Aaron Glenn needs a reference for any of his eventual interviews, he can rest easy knowing that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton can provide a solid one, even though from the sounds of it, he'll simply be directing any interested parties to the game tape from Detroit's 31-9 win over Minnesota.

Per James Palmer of Bleacher Report:

“You watch the game last night, the best interview that Aaron Glenn could ever give was for three hours last night,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Monday afternoon. “There’s not one thing he can say or do to a GM or an owner that’s more impressive than that game.”

Detroit's performance in the NFC North clincher was an impressive outing, especially considering how banged up the Lions defense is (very banged up) and how well the offense of the Minnesota Vikings had been playing (very well). Despite that, the Vikings were held to a season-low nine points and just 262 yards of total offense, their second-lowest total of the year.

It's worth noting that Sean Payton has plenty of experience with Aaron Glenn. In 2008, Glenn played four games for the New Orleans Saints in what would be his final season in the NFL, and then nearly a decade later, Glenn joined the Saints' coaching staff alongside Payton, serving as the defensive backs coach in New Orleans from 2016 through 2020. The Saints won 56 games in those five seasons, the most of any NFC team in that stretch.

Speaking of the Saints, New Orleans is rumored to be among the teams expected to reach out to Glenn about their head coaching vacancy. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi is expected to get a chance to interview, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator — and former Louisiana State passing game coordinator — Joe Brady is also rumored to be a potential target of the Saints.