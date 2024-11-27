When Darren Rizzi took over as the New Orleans Saints’ interim head coach three weeks ago, the odds of him securing the position long-term appeared slim. As history shows, interim coaches rarely land the permanent role, but Rizzi has already begun to make a strong case for himself. With two consecutive wins under his leadership, the veteran coach has brought a renewed sense of purpose to a team that looked lost earlier in the season.

Rizzi’s immediate impact has been clear. He has quickly earned the respect of his players, in large part due to his ability to connect with them and incorporate their feedback into his decisions. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rizzi “relates well with the players and takes their input into account.” This player-first approach has fostered a healthier team culture and improved morale—a crucial factor for any coaching candidate.

One of Rizzi’s notable adjustments has been scaling back practices to minimize injuries. The Saints have struggled with player availability throughout the season, and Rizzi’s proactive approach to managing workloads has not gone unnoticed. These calculated changes, combined with his game management skills, have helped New Orleans find stability in a tumultuous year.

The Saints need not look for a new head coach in 2025

With the Saints sitting at 5-6 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot in a wide-open NFC South, Rizzi’s performance over the next several weeks could solidify his candidacy. Fowler pointed out that if Rizzi can finish the season at 5-3—meaning three more wins in their final six games—his case for the permanent job would be significantly strengthened. The team’s remaining schedule, which includes matchups against four opponents with losing records, presents a realistic opportunity to achieve that goal.

Under Rizzi’s leadership, the Saints have played with renewed energy and purpose. The interim coach has emphasized discipline and focus, which were lacking in the team’s earlier performances. While the roster still has its limitations, Rizzi has managed to get the most out of his players in a short amount of time, a testament to his coaching ability.

Historically, interim coaches face an uphill battle to earn the full-time job, but Rizzi has proven to be more than just a placeholder. If he can continue to guide the Saints to victories and keep them competitive in the playoff race, the organization will have a difficult decision to make. As Fowler noted, “his chances…still might be [slim], but he has made an early impression.”

For now, Darren Rizzi remains a dark horse in the race for the Saints’ head coaching job, but with each win, his candidacy becomes harder to ignore. If he can sustain this momentum, he might just rewrite the narrative for interim coaches in the NFL.