The list of teams who will be on the hunt for their next head coach will be growing over the next 24 to 48 hours, but since November, when Matt Eberflus was fired a year too late, the Chicago Bears have known that this is the position they would find themselves in on January 6th. Now that the day has come, they aren't wasting any time to begin the search.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets and Saints have also inquired about interviewing Glenn, who played in both New York and New Orleans during his 15-year NFL career. Glenn also spent two seasons as a scout for the Jets, and five seasons as the defensive backs coach in New Orleans.

In addition to Johnson and Glenn, the Bears are planning to interview interim head coach Thomas Brown for the head coaching job, though it would be a stunner if Brown were to end up the choice. There have been rumblings that due to his relationship with Caleb Williams from their time at USC, Kliff Kingsbury could be in the mix, and Mike Vrabel, arguably the most attractive candidate in this year's coaching carousel, will likely get a look too, though now that there is an opening in New England, it feels like Vrabel is set for a return to the Patriots. Don't sleep on defensive coordinators Anthony Weaver or Brian Flores either.

Ben Johnson has long been rumored to not only be a target of the Bears, but to have interest in the head coaching job in Chicago. Say what you want about the dysfunction of the franchise or the track record of inept offenses… even in an abysmal 2024 season, it's become clear that Chicago has found their franchise quarterback, and that would be attractive to any coordinator looking to make the jump to head coach, specifically someone who can dial up plays like Johnson has proven he can in Detroit.

Even though Johnson is the choice most Bears fans would make, it doesn't mean that Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren will follow suit. They'll do their due diligence, interview a number of candidates, and ultimately settle on someone who best fits their vision, not the vision of fans in Chicago. The one person's opinion that the Bears would be wise to listen to is Caleb Williams.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Ryan Poles has said, “Williams won't be directly involved in the hiring process, but his influence will be clear.” The rookie quarterback has already voiced what he wants out of his next head coach in Chicago.

“A coach that challenges myself,” Williams said, when asked what qualities are important to him. “Whether it's a [current] offensive coordinator or head coach, and also challenges us as players — whether it's on the field or [about our] character. A man of his word. A disciplined coach.”