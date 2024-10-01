The Detroit Lions looked like the team America fell in love with in 2023 on Monday Night Football. Detroit, sporting their new alternative black uniforms, put on an offensive clinic in a 42-29 victory over Seattle. Nobody played better on Monday night than Jared Goff.

Lions QB Jared Goff had a perfect game against the Seahawks, throwing 18-of-18 for 292 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also caught a seven-yard touchdown from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff shared the moment when he feared his perfect game might end against the Seahawks.

“Never. I don't think I've ever done it. I knew I did it in the first half last week, so I was aware of it then,” Goff said about his perfect game per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “And I was kind of aware of it today, about the middle of the third quarter. I was like, ‘I couldn't think of one,' but then I threw the one out of bounds that ended up being offensive pass interference and I was like, ‘Does that count?' I didn't know if that counted or not. But yeah, it's a good day.”

Goff makes a good call to reference the one ball he threw out of bounds. He was very fortunate that there was a penalty by Brock Wright on the play, which nullified the incompletion.

If Goff had completed two more passes, he would have broken the NFL single-game completion percentage record. Unfortunately, he did not qualify for the record because the NFL requires at least 20 attempts for that record.

Lions coach Dan Campbell makes hilarious Jared Goff admission after beating Seahawks

Jared Goff did not seem sure that he had a perfect game until it was over. That was doubly true for Lions coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell apparently learned about Goff's perfect game at his postgame press conference with the media. This caused him to make a hilarious admission about the team's celebration in the locker room.

“Well, I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful right now,” Dan Campbell said in the postgame press conference. “No I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18. But I knew he played really well, you could feel it.”

Campbell in fact gave out three games balls — to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, wide receiver Jameson Williams, and safety Kerby Joseph. It sounds like Campbell would have absolutely given Goff a game ball had he known he was perfect.

Jared Goff had struggled in each of Detroit's previous three games this season. The Lions won those games thanks to their defense and strong running game. It was great to see Goff prove that he is worthy of the massive contract extension he signed earlier this offseason.

The Lions are now looking like one of the NFC's best teams again heading into their Week 5 bye.