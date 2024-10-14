The Detroit Lions took out the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 on Sunday Night Football for Week 6 of the NFL season. Moreover, the game saw the Lions manhandle the Cowboys so thoroughly that they gave “America's Team” their worst loss since 2010 and their fifth-biggest margin of defeat in team history. Afterward, this impressive win convinced legendary quarterback Tom Brady to give a glowing personal assessment of the Lions.

Per the NFL on Fox broadcast, Brady claimed that the Lions “are the toughest team to beat right now,” as shared on this clip on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Week 6: Lions def. Cowboys

Moreover, in a conversation with FOX analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long, Tom Brady had more praise for the Lions, talking about what makes them so dangerous after blowing out the Cowboys in Week 6.

“I think their ability to play on offense with so many styles,” Brady said, via Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire. “They've got this two-headed monster at (running) back, creative playcalling. Everyone got involved–they got (Kalif) Raymond involved… they just have weapons, but it all starts with that offensive line. The way they dominate the line of scrimmage, you can't get any pass rush on them. Goff back there, surveying the field, just seems like they've got everything rolling.”

Meanwhile, Brady also raved about the Lions' defense.

“They're up there challenging people,” he said. “They're playing aggressive man coverage, challenging every single play. It's frustrating when you're a quarterback and there's no easy throws out there. They're going to be tough to stop.”

Likewise, the legendary quarterback also noted the team's positive culture, humility, and team-centered attitude cultivated by the coaching style of Dan Campbell.

However, the devastating injury to Aidan Hutchinson was the only black cloud in an otherwise entertaining game for the Lions. The defensive end injured his leg when he sacked Cowboys QB Dak Prescott early in the third quarter, but then his leg hit his teammate Alim McNeill's left leg, causing it to snap above the ankle.

Medical staff carted Hutchinson off the field. Hutchinson also underwent immediate surgery to what the team has called a broken tibia, which will force him out of the lineup for a while, per Campbell.

What's next?

This injury is a big loss for the Lions' defense, which clamped the Cowboys' offense on Sunday. On the other hand, this loss humbled Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as the team also deals with injuries to Micah Parsons and other key players.

Moreover, this game also came after Jones stated the Cowboys could still compete for a Super Bowl. Staring at a 3-3 record, they'll have to lean harder on the guys they recently extended, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, to generate wins moving forward.