The Detroit Lions continued their excellent start to the 2024 NFL season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. The Lions dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 47-9 final score over the Cowboys on the road. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns in the victory, and the Detroit offense might have made legendary quarterback Tom Brady a bit envious. While calling the matchup for FOX Sports, Brady touched on the unit's performance, and Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi posted the former signal caller's thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tom Brady on the #Lions offense: ‘I'd love to be the quarterback of this offense, it's just so much fun…. when I look at this offense, it reminds me of what great offense should be in the NFL,” Bianchi posted during Sunday's Lions-Cowboys tilt.

Based on Sunday's performance, it looks as if Detroit's attack under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is finally hitting its stride. They scored 42 points in last week's Monday night win over the Seattle Seahawks and will now turn their attention to a matchup with their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are currently undefeated, and if the Lions win, they will take control of the NFC North. After winning the division last year, it is a safe bet that they'd prefer to do so again. With more performances like Sunday's, more wins should follow suit.

Lions offense could help team make deep postseason run

Starting with the Vikings next week, the Lions don't have the toughest schedule up to their bye week in December. They play their other two division rivals in the Chicago Bears (at home) and the Green Bay Packers (both at home and away), plus the entirety of the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will visit Ford Field, while the Lions will head away from the Motor City to play at the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

The schedule is set up for a strong run into their week off, as their last four games of the season will be tough. Away games in Chicago and at the San Francisco 49ers plus home dates versus the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota highlight just how important staying in the hunt for both the division and playoffs will be over these next few weeks. Luckily, the balance showed by Detroit in all three phases today show just how good they can be.

As long as their offense continues to put up strong numbers, the Lions should be able to hang with any team left on their schedule. The Vikings are undefeated, but the Lions' one loss? To the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Since then, they've won every game. Can that momentum continue at US Bank Stadium next Sunday? Their path through the playoffs may hinge on it.