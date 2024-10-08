The New York Jets made a shocking decision to open up Week 6 of the NFL season. The organization fired head coach Robert Saleh after the team's 2-3 start, leaving speculation of potential replacement candidates. Saleh ends his Jets coaching stint with a 20-36 record since taking the role in January 2021.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik emerged as frontrunners to be hired in the offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (via uSTADIUM on X, formerly Twitter).

Johnson brings a offensive-minded presence to New York, and could eventually be an answer to the Jets' ongoing offensive miscues that they've experienced this season. The Lions have become one of the best NFC contenders since Johnson became OC in 2022, and are currently No. 3 and total yardage (397.0). At 38 years old, the Jets offense could hugely benefit from his knowledge.

As for Slowik, who's done a great job in Houston with quarterback C.J. Stroud and other weapons throughout the offense, he could bring more to the passing game. Even if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire by next season, Slowik would instantly help reshape the Jets air attack, and continue to develop QB talent. He also played a huge role in the breakout campaigns of Texans wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, which will help franchise wideout Garrett Wilson immensely in his young career.

The Jets certainly need to find a balance. Their defense has been stellar to this point of the 2024-25 season, and could use considerable improvement from their fellow teammates on the other side of the football.

Jeff Ulbrich takes over as Jets interim head coach

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Woody Johnson made the move to shake things up for the Jets, who've severely underperformed.

While Ulbrich isn't a current favorite to be considered in the long run as the organization's next head coach, he has a golden opportunity ahead. He already brings a unique familiarity to the Jets players, and has been integral to New York's reconstruction of the defense.

First, he will need to rattle off some wins with his current roster. The Jets have the Buffalo Bills on deck for Monday Night Football in Week 6. Ulbrich could start things on a serious high note if he defeats one of the AFC's best teams on primetime. It will be interesting to see if the Jets offense looks different under Ulbrich calling the shots. Running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen could certainly stand to see the football more, after a disappointing outing in London.