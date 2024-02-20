The Lions have decided to release safety Tracy Walker.

The Detroit Lions just had their best season in 30+ years, and they want to continue to build on it and make the Lions a consistent Super Bowl contender. Many people expected offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to leave, but he is staying. The hype around Detroit for next season is incredibly loud, but the one area that really needs work is their secondary. The Lions are starting to make some difficult decisions there as they have released safety Tracy Walker.

This past season for the Lions, Tracy Walker racked up 59 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He did not have any interceptions on the season. He has spent his entire NFL career in Detroit. The Lions decided to release Walker on Tuesday, however, and he posted a long message to the city of Detroit.

“Detroit I want to thank you for welcoming me in as rookie and accepting me as family,” Walker said in an Instagram post. “I want to thank the Ford family for giving me the opportunity to be apart of something special over these last 6 years. I want to thank my fans and supporters for always having my back through it all. I want to thank the city for holding down for me. It was many ups and downs but that’s life and life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you respond. With that being the future is bright and TTIME is coming harder than ever for Year7.!! GOD BLESS TTIME OUT.”

If the Lions can make the right moves this offseason in terms of fixing up their secondary, they should be one of the best teams in the NFL once again. The unit had some clear problems this past season, and they were still up by 17 in the second half of the NFC Championship game. Detroit has the potential to be very good next season.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is returning to Detroit next season, and he is already making some tough decisions. Tracy Walker is a veteran player, and it had to be tough to let him go. However, the Lions have to do what is best for the team.