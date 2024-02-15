AMon-Ra St. Brown could get a big extension this offseason.

The Detroit Lions were one win away from making the Super Bowl in a surprising season. Dan Campbell has quickly turned this franchise around and provided excitement for Lions fans. Another big reason is the play of wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, who is coming off a huge 1,515-yard campaign despite being a Pro Bowl snub.

As a result, the Lions and St. Brown are reportedly discussing a massive contract extension, per Cam Marino.

‘Source: The Detroit Lions and star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are in discussions that would give St. Brown’s contract an extension of at least three years at an annual salary of ~$25M. Extending St. Brown is a priority for the Lions as they enter their offseason.'

The Lions extending St. Brown should be one of the top priorities for them this offseason. The former USC wide receiver has done nothing but produce since coming into the NFL. In his rookie season, he caught 90 passes for 912 yards with five scores and followed it up with 106 grabs for 1,161 yards and six scores a year ago.

This past season was the best by far as he totaled 1,515 yards on 119 catches and 10 touchdowns, all career highs. There is no doubt the Lions should do whatever it takes to keep St. Brown in town, even if it means giving him $25 million annually.

The Lions enter the offseason with a lot of questions, including Dan Campbell's questionable decisions in the NFC title game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Nonetheless, there is a lot of hope in the Motor City.