After a near-miss in the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions will look to make the next step in 2024 with some key free agent signings.

Despite a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the short tenure of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to be an overwhelming success. He took the team from just three wins in 2021 to a few plays away from the Super Bowl this season.

As this squad enters the offseason, the outlook for the 2024 season is positive. The team has significant cap space and is not facing any notable departures in free agency. As the Lions look to build on this year's success here are some sneaky good free agents the team should target in the offseason.

Steven Nelson (Cornerback), Houston Texans

The Lions did not have many weaknesses in 2023, but this team did finish 27th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. A healthy C.J. Garnder-Johnson at the safety spot will certainly help, but Detroit needs dependable cornerbacks. Both Cam Sutton and Kindle Vildor had Pro Football Focus Player Grades in the “Below Average” category while allowing a passer rating of 112 or worse when targeted.

An elite corner like L'Jarius Sneed or Kendall Fuller will be Detroit's top priority this offseason. But even if the Lions cannot secure one of those high-end players, the extensive cornerback market means that even mid-level options are strong signings.

Steven Nelson has bounced around — playing for four teams over the last six seasons — but has been quietly successful at every stop. The 30-year-old had four picks in 2023 for the Houston Texans and allowed a passer rating of just 73.3 when targeted. Nelson's adaptability makes him the ideal addition to this Detroit secondary.

Curtis Samuel (Wide Receiver), Washington Commanders

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the clear number-one wideout in Detroit, but with Josh Reynolds entering free agency, does the team trust Kalif Raymond or Jameson Williams to step up should Reynolds leave? Speaking of dependability, Curtis Samuel has four straight full seasons in which he has surpassed 600 receiving yards. While not often a go-to option, Samuel is a versatile playmaking option who had a catch in every game he played in 2023. The veteran also has 121 rushing attempts in his career — adding another possible wrinkle to the Lions offense.

Ryan Tannehill (Quarterback), Tennessee Titans

Jared Goff's role as the starter is not in doubt, but the Lions still could use a dependable backup. 65 NFL quarterbacks started a game in 2023, demonstrating the importance of having a viable backup. In Detroit, Teddy Bridgewater retired leaving 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker as the only other QB on the roster. Hooker missed most of 2023 with an injury, leaving major doubts should Goff get hurt.

Ryan Tannehill is a free agent after five years in Tennessee, though he has been on the decline ever since a phenomenal 2020 campaign. Tannehill will be 36 years old when the 2024 season kicks off, but he still offers considerable value as a veteran backup who can easily slot in as a spot starter.

Mike Danna (DE), Kansas City Chiefs

Aidan Hutchinson had a strong sophomore campaign, totaling 11.5 sacks, 33 QB hits, and his first Pro Bowl trip. But as the Lions' only real pass-rushing threat, opponents were often able to neutralize him through double-teams. A talented pass-rusher opposite of Hutchinson frees up the Michigan product and makes this defensive line much more dangerous.

Mike Danna was an effective pass-rusher in his first season as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, recording 6.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. With edge rushers Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, and Charles Harris all entering free agency for the Lions, the team will need to find replacements this offseason.