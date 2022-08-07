‘We are freaking starving’: Dan Campbell’s epic message to Lions fans ahead of open practice

Dan Campbell has a warning for the rest of the NFL: the Detroit Lions are hungry, and they are looking for their next meal.

While addressing the fans at Ford Field during Saturday’s practice, Campbell hyped up everyone in attendance as he shared their mentality for the upcoming season. The Lions coach highlighted how the team is trying to reflect and better represent the hardworking nature of the community, which is why they are “grinding it out” night in and night out to deliver the results the city wants to see.

Before he closed his message, he also fired a warning shot to their rivals, as if hinting that the king of the jungle is ready to take its rightful crown.

“What makes Detroit special is the fact that, man, you guys will roll your sleeves up and put in a hard day’s work,” Campbell said, per Detroit News. “And I think we want to model ourselves after that. I’ll tell you what, you’d give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it. That’s what this community is about.

“However, however, nobody will take advantage of our hospitality,” Campbell said. “Nobody. That’s what we’re about. This team is working its rear off to give you something to be proud of. They’re grinding it out right now, and I know this, we are freaking starving. We are starving, so the hyenas better get out of the way.”

If Lions fans don’t get hyped with that, we don’t know what will.

It certainly looks like Dan Campbell loves what he has seen so far from the team, from Josh Reynolds’ ascendance to just the overall work the team has done this offseason. While the coach’s remarks definitely adds more pressure on the team, they do seem ready top embrace the challenge ahead.

After a forgettable season in 2021, here’s to hoping the real predators come roaring in 2022.