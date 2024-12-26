The Detroit Lions announced the signing of veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Thursday. The move raises questions about the future role of rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker with the team. Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the implications of the Bridgewater signing for Hooker's development and status with the team. He spoke to the media in a video snippet recorded by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

“It doesn't mean we're disappointed in Hooker,” Campbell said. “That's not what this means. It just means that this gives us somebody that's played a lot in the NFL. We're getting ready for the playoffs and so it'll be good to get him back in the fold with us.” Campbell's comments suggest Bridgewater’s presence provides experienced depth as the Lions prepare for a playoff run, rather than signaling a change in the team's long-term plans for Hooker.

Bridgewater has not played an NFL snap since October 8, 2023, with the Lions. The season prior, Bridgewater played five games for the Miami Dolphins, filling in due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. He totaled over 683 yards with a 62% completion rating. He threw four touchdowns and four interceptions, earning an 85.6 passer rating.

Bridgewater recently coached high school football at Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater. He led the team to a state championship this season. Prior to his decision to return to the NFL as a player, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Bridgewater received assistant coaching inquiries from several NFL teams. Bridgewater ultimately chose to pursue his goal of winning a Super Bowl as a player, leading to his return to the Lions.

The Lions hold a 13-2 record and have clinched a playoff berth. They face the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) in a Week 17 matchup on Monday Night Football. The 49ers are currently on a two-game losing streak. Following the 49ers game, the Lions will play a pivotal Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings (13-2). The outcome of this game could determine the NFC North title and potentially the top seed in the NFC,