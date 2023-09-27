The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are meeting up for a Thursday Night Football clash. The Lions and Packers are both 2-1 to start the year, with hopes of winning the NFC North. Whoever wins this game will have the early advantage to win the division title, especially since both the Vikings and Bears are 0-3.

Both the Lions and Packers have good offenses. Jordan Love has already shown promise as the heir to Aaron Rodgers while the Lions look like they are on pace to match their preseason expectations. With this in mind, here's who to sit and start in fantasy this week.

Lions-Packers Start ‘Em

David Montgomery, DET

Montgomery missed Week 3 while dealing with a thigh injury. He's still questionable to play Thursday after being a limited participant in practice Tuesday. If he is ready to go, he should be the go-to starter for the Lions backfield. In his first two weeks he recorded 13.4 points and 11.4 points, both solid numbers for a second or flex running back.

Sam LaPorta, DET

Detroit has been feeding the rookie tight end LaPorta more and more, and he finally had his breakout game in Week 3 versus the Falcons when he put up eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. He put up 22.4 PPR points and currently has the second most points through three weeks in PPR of all tight ends.

Jared Goff, DET

Jared Goff has a favorable matchup versus the Packers defense, who allowed Desmond Ridder to put up 22.4 points in Week 2. Goff has put up a minimum of 14 points this season, including 19+ points the past two games. Expect him to continue putting up decent numbers worthy of a start versus the Packers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

Amon-Ra St. Brown is an easy start given he is the number one receiver for Detroit. Brown has a relatively high floor as he has put up two 19 point games and a low of 14.1 points. Brown is also coming off of back-to-back 100 yard receiving games, and should continue to see consistent production in the Lions offense.

Christian Watson, GB

If Christian Watson plays, he is worth the start. He has missed the first three weeks of the season with an injury he sustained in late August. Though he could be a risky play coming off an injury, the Packers will certainly scheme up a deep ball or two to him, a play they've been waiting to unveil since the second-year receiver went down.

Romeo Doubs, GB

Even with Watson potentially back for the Packers, Doubs has been a key receiver for Love. Though he had a low five points in Week 2, he has recorded a consistent 18 PPR points in Weeks 1 and 3.

Aaron Jones, GB

The Packers are also hopeful that running back Jones can return. Jones seems like he is almost certainly ready to play, which is great for fantasy managers. In the lone game he's played, Jones put up a huge 26.7 points. Though the Lions held Bijan Robinson to 33 yards on 10 carries last week, don't expect Jones to be limited the same.

Jordan Love, GB

Love is a must-start for Week 4. Though the Lions have the 11th best defense in the league through three weeks, Love continues to put up numbers as he is now the 4th best quarterback in fantasy. He has put up at least 20 points each game and is currently averaging 22.9 points per game.

Lions-Packers Sit ‘Em

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET

If Montgomery plays, plan to sit Gibbs. Gibbs has yet to take off and explode like many had hoped through three weeks. If Montgomery is back, it'll be hard to see him getting enough touches. However, if Montgomery is out again, definitely consider starting Gibbs.

Josh Reynolds, DET

This is one of the tougher decisions of the week. Josh Reynolds had an exceptional Week 2 putting up 23.6 PPR points. The week prior he also put up a respectable 12 points. However, Reynolds went MIA in the Week 3 over the Falcons and did not record a single catch or point. This makes him an incredibly risky start. If you're believe last week was a blip and he'll rebound, then go ahead and start. Otherwise, sit him.

Packers defense, Lions defense

Both the Lions and Packers offenses have the power to put up points and yards. If possible, avoid starting either defense as neither has a good chance at putting up significant points.

AJ Dillon, GB

With Jones most likely back in the lineup, Dillon should be an easy still. Even with Jones out the past two weeks, the highest total points Dillon mustered was 7.3. He hasn't hit 10 points on the season and is not a worth a start until proven otherwise.