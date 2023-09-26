The Green Bay Packers' Week 4 game will have them facing NFC North division foe, the Detroit Lions. Both the Packers and Lions are currently sitting at 2-1, making this week's matchup pivotal for division supremacy. The game will also be a primetime showing on Amazon Prime, on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers will host the Lions at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. The last time the Packers hosted the Lions, it didn't go so well for them. In a pivotal season-ending game that the Packers needed to win to make it to the playoffs last season, the Lions spoiled it, beating Green Bay 20-16, making Aaron Rodgers go out for his last time in a Green Bay uniform with a loss.

Both the Packers and Lions missed the playoffs last season, which adds meaning to this game, even though it's just Week 4. As of right now, these are the top two teams in the NFC North division, as both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have yet to win a game. The Packers usually have a good advantage at Lambeau Field, but that's usually when things start to get colder. This will be a late September matchup. Can the Packers make up for last year's season-ending defeat? Let's delve into some Packers Week 4 predictions for this Thursday Night Football game.

4. Aaron Jones returns, scores a touchdown with less than 75 yards

Aaron Jones has been out of action since the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Bears. He's slated to return against the Lions on Thursday Night Football. He's still a pivotal piece of this Packers offense, especially this week when a surging Lions defensive front is coming off their best week of the season, sacking Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder seven times, holding them to six points. Establishing some sort of a run game will be crucial. The problem is that the Lions are one of the best teams in the league at stopping the run, ranking fifth in yards allowed. Jones will get touches; he just won't be gaining many yards. But he could score a touchdown when the Packers get into the red zone.

3. Packers win the turnover battle

The Packers are plus-2 in turnover margin, compared to the Lions' minus-3, per CBS Sports. With oddsmakers having this game as a close one with a spread of 1.5, turnovers and time of possession could be deciding factors. Typically, I'd predict a Jared Goff interception or two here, but I'll go with a fumble instead. That doesn't mean it has to come from Goff. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery each have a fumble, accounting for the Lions' three turnovers this season.

2. Jordan Love throws for two touchdowns, one interception, and 260 yards or less

In Jordan Love's three games this season, he's thrown for 259, 151, and 245 yards. He threw only one touchdown in the first game, while throwing three in each of the last two. This could be a bit of a defensive battle between these teams, particularly for the Packers, where they'll have to rely on Love to pass, given the Lions' defense can stop the run. Love hasn't been outstanding, but he hasn't made critical mistakes. His offensive line has been good, which will help him lead the Packers to at least one passing touchdown and some yardage. However, considering he may have to throw a lot, he could also throw at least one interception.

1. Packers lose at home again to the Lions

The Lions have won four out of their past eight games against the Packers at Lambeau Field. The one from last year was the most recent and possibly most crushing to date. The Lions have already proven they can perform well in tough environments, as they did in their Week 1 opener in Kansas City against the Chiefs, one of the toughest environments in the NFL. Lambeau isn't always the easiest, but what makes it challenging is the later months of the season when temperatures drop, and snow and ice begin to fall.

The Packers lose a close one because the Lions have the better running backs, allowing them to control the clock. The Packers fall to .500.