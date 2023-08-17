The Detroit Lions rookie class looks like a success thus far. Granted, they've only played in training camp and one preseason game, but the stock is certainly rising for three of the Lions top rookies already.

So far in camp, safety Brian Branch, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and linebacker Jack Campbell have proven to be studs. With this strong rookie class, the Lions are truly hopeful they can advance to the playoffs and even win the division.

Jahmyr Gibbs has already become a training camp star thanks to many highlight plays he has put up. The number 12 overall pick out of Alabama was a surprise pick to many across the league, but Detroit decided to shake up their backfield by acquiring Gibbs and former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery.

If you are covering Jahmyr Gibbs, and you stop your feet, you’re toast pic.twitter.com/o1eorHW7Z9 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) August 8, 2023

The dynamic and versatile runner has flashed so much talent that even Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chimed in on the excitement for Gibbs.

“I believe they couldn't more geeked about Jahmyr Gibbs,” Barry Sanders said. “being able to get him early in the first round, and what they've seen so far and his attitude and his approach to practice. When you get a young running back in camp and you see him in real live action with other players to see whether that speed transfers, whether he still has that speed, whether he still has that zip that he had in college. I think, so far, we see that he's going to be a guy that makes plays,” per Around the NFL.

In his preseason debut, Gibbs had a modest 19 yards on six carries along with one reception for 18 yards. He is expected to get more playing time in the Lions upcoming preseason game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fellow Alabama stud Brian Branch has also ascended the Lions roster through camp so far. The safety, who surprisingly fell to Detroit in the second round, put up three tackles in the Lions first game. He impressed the most when he dished a huge hit on New York Giants receiver Cole Beasley for a loss on the play.

Branch received praise from teammate and Lions free agent, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who will be a mentor for Branch in the secondary.

Gardner-Johnson sung Branch's praises, saying “Stud, star. That’s what you want from any rookie that you expect a lot of you. He’s over-exceeded expectations. The ceiling is the sky. I just want to see him continue to get better day by day and fight through camp. That’s what it’s about right now,” via Rolando Rosa of Saturday Down South.

Also on the defensive side, Jack Campbell shined during preseason game one. The 18th overall pick out of Iowa was Pro Football Focus's highest rated rookie from week one of the preseason after putting up four tackles and one pass defense.

Lions LB Jack Campbell: 90.6 PFF Grade in Week 1 of the preseason 🦁 Highest among all first-round rookies 👀 pic.twitter.com/ojugikH1Hm — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2023

General Manager Brad Holmes shared earlier this offseason how Campbell stood out during the draft process. Not only does Holmes see Campbell as a great linebacking prospect, but an “anchor” for the Lions defense.

“Jack Campbell is just a hell of a football player and I just think that like, we’re looking at it as he’s going to be an anchor in our defense. Not, ‘We’re drafting an inside linebacker.’ Like, no, we’re just taking an anchor that’s going to be our defense,” per Peter Schrager of NFL Network.