In his NFL debut, Detroit Lions rookie safety Brian Branch picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran it back 50 yards for a touchdown. The Lions drafted Branch in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he's paying dividends quickly.

Tip drill! #Lions rookie Brian Branch picks off Patrick Mahomes on a pass intended for Kadarius Toney and takes it back to the house for a Detroit TD. The Lions have been RAVING about Branch all of camp. pic.twitter.com/lhmhdTUg7A — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2023

The rookie's defensive touchdown came at a clutch time as the Chiefs had great field position and a seven-point lead. Momentum was in the Chiefs' favor and there's nobody more dangerous with the ball than Patrick Mahomes. The ball popped right out of Kadarius Toney's hands, and Branch honed in on it. Once he made the grab, nobody was catching him.

The interception was the first that Mahomes has thrown in any season opener of his career.

The Lions' rookies are impressing early. 2023 first-round linebacker Jack Campbell deflected a pass from Mahomes just before the interception. First-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs has also shown flashes of the talent that got him drafted No. 12, though he has played a limited role in the game. So far, it looks like the Lions drafted well.

At the time of writing, the Chiefs lead the Lions 17-14, with three minutes left in the third quarter. Can Gibbs and the offense complete the comeback and take down the reigning Super Bowl champions?

This would be a big win for a Lions squad that has high hopes for the 2023 season. The defense has held up well so far against a highly potent offense, despite the Chiefs not having Travis Kelce. The Lions' defense was the team's biggest question mark in 2022, and it looks like things are turning around.