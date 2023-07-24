The Detroit Lions hype train is already leaving the station, and while Dan Campbell is trying to pump the brakes, many top analysts are all in on the Lions and their new rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager is one of those commentators, who was gushing about Gibbs and his potential while live on NFL Network on Monday morning.

The Good Morning Football crew was back together on air for the first time after two months off, as training camps have gotten underway. Schrager started off the show with the Lions hype train segment, and got right to the point about his fascination with Gibbs.

“Every year there’s a guy in like July and August that I start sprinkling out, that I say this is going to be a player to watch, and then suddenly I’m like talking about him everyday,” Schrager said.

His co-hosts started a drumroll, before rolling the tape of Gibbs getting drafted and starting at Lions training camp as Schrager continued on.

“Jahmyr Gibbs is my guy. I’m telling you — everyone is so excited for this offense and I think this is going to be the X factor,” Schrager said.

The Lions will hope that Gibbs will translate immediately into the NFL, after an electric season at Alabama playing against top flight defenses saw him score 10 touchdowns and have over 1300 yards from scrimmage.

“I haven’t been on TV in a month, boiling over with excitement — Jahmyr Gibbs,” Schrager said to end the segment.

The Lions are certainly picking up steam after a strong close to the 2022 campaign. Without Aaron Rodgers in the division, they are finally favored for the first time in years to claim the NFC North playoff spot. Detroit holds +155 odds to win it, closely followed by the Minnesota Vikings at +260, and it's anyone's race.