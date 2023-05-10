The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Detroit Lions want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Lions’ final roster.

Once the NFL Draft concludes, teams immediately turn their attention to securing undrafted free agents. Some teams even start the scouting process during the draft itself. Though these players were not selected in any of the seven rounds, many possess impressive skills and a genuine chance of landing a spot on an NFL team roster.

One reason for this is that undrafted players, along with their agents, have the freedom to choose the ideal situation for them. They actively seek out teams with openings in specific positions where they can make a significant impact.

It’s worth noting that the previous year’s undrafted free agent class featured some exceptional players, such as tight end Armani Rogers from the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn from the Chicago Bears, kicker Cameron Dicker from the Los Angeles Chargers, and Bengals running back Jaylen Warren.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Detroit Lions depth chart?

S Brandon Joseph

Despite missing the playoffs, the Lions had an impressive second half of the last NFL season. In fact, they ranked fourth in offense with a 9-8 record. However, their defense ranked last. As such, it was crucial to address this issue during the offseason.

To rebuild their defense, the Lions signed players like Cameron Sutton, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch. They also added Brandon Joseph, a former Notre Dame safety who was ranked among the top 200 rookies based on several boards. Despite his limited athleticism, Joseph has a great sense of the game and an ability to locate the ball.

During his time at Notre Dame, Joseph made 30 tackles, one interception, and one defensive touchdown in ten games. Before that, he played for Northwestern and was named a first-team All-American in 2020. That’s when he recorded 46 tackles and six interceptions. In total, he made ten picks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery during his college career.

At 6’0 and 202 pounds, Joseph should provide depth at safety behind Branch, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Gardner-Johnson, and Kerby Joseph, a third-round pick in 2022. Additionally, Brandon Joseph should contribute to the special teams unit.

Take note that Joseph was a well-known name and a popular first-round pick in early mock drafts a year ago. However, he enters the Lions’ rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent looking to prove himself. We hope that the chip on his shoulder will push him to defy expectations.

Joseph’s primary appeal before the 2022 college season was his excellent productivity in pass defense. Again, don’t forget that he made nine interceptions for Northwestern over two seasons. He played as a free safety, allowing him to move freely towards the sidelines to make plays on the ball. However, his transfer to Notre Dame for his final season didn’t work out. The Fighting Irish used him in different roles. These included split safety and box safety, which exposed his poor tackling and run defense. That’s one thing to remember. Joseph struggles with making reliable tackles, especially against shifty runners.

In summary, Joseph is more like Kerby Joseph than Kyle Hamilton. That’s especially with his tacking issues unlikely to improve enough to be relied upon as a full-time player. Joseph’s strength lies in his smart positioning, quick reactions, and initial burst to the point of attack. He will need to demonstrate his ball skills to make the Lions as an undrafted rookie. He also has experience handling some return specialist duties. If Joseph can do all these things, he could be an unheralded impact player for the Lions’ secondary.