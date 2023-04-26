Mike Johrendt is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through, suffering through the disappointment that those teams produce on a yearly basis. With an unhealthy obsession with having too many fantasy football leagues, his writing experience lies in the worlds of baseball, basketball, and football. Always looking to tailgate a sporting event, he fully supports #BucksIn6.

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and there is still so much unknown about how it will all play out. Looking like one of the toughest drafts to predict in recent memory, the first round looks like it will be a pretty crazy ride, especially for the quarterback class.

Previous 2023 NFL Mock Drafts: 5.0 | 4.0 | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Probably the only draft pick that can be written in pen at this point, the Carolina Panthers didn’t move up to the top pick not to draft the best QB available. Bryce Young has all the tools and intangibles to make sure any concerns about his height are quickly silenced.

The focus for Carolina now shifts to the weapons they will surround Young with, which could be how they use their Friday draft picks.

No. 2 – Houston Texans: Will Anderson (LB, Alabama)

And here is where everything goes off the rails.

Could it all be smoke that the Houston Texans are not interested in any QB not named Bryce Young? Or are they genuinely wanting to pass on QB until their second first-round selection?

All recent signs are pointing toward the Texans shocking the world and passing on a QB at second overall, instead grabbing the best defender in the draft in Will Anderson Jr. and making DeMeco Ryans one very happy rookie head coach.

No. 3 – Indianapolis Colts (TRADE with AZ): CJ Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

Plenty of talk surrounding the desperation of the Arizona Cardinals and how they want to move out of this spot, and even if it is just a swap with the Indianapolis Colts, they still are able to get some draft capital out of it.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they are able to stop CJ Stroud’s ‘slide’ while pairing their new franchise QB with a solid offensive core. For their troubles, the Colts have to give up their 2023 and 2024 third-round picks to move up one spot, a price they are happy to pay for Stroud.

No. 4 – Arizona Cardinals (TRADE with IND): Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech)

New general manager Monti Ossenfort likely is wanting to move down even further in the draft to recoup a ton of draft picks, but moving down one slot will suffice. With Anderson off the board, either adding a pass rusher or offensive line help is likely what the final decision is.

While Paris Johnson has been rumored to be talked about for the Cardinals, they decide to add edge talent in Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, who has the talent to be the best pass rusher in this draft if he overcomes a few question marks.

No. 5 – Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

For a team that barely missed out on the playoffs, having a top-5 draft pick is a rare luxury. The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of areas to upgrade for now, but they should take an approach more building toward their future.

A QB has been linked to their first first-round selection this year, and Anthony Richardson and his untapped potential would form a scary backfield alongside Kenneth Walker next season.

No. 6 – Detroit Lions (from LAR): Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois)

The Jeff Okudah experience has ended after his trade to the Falcons, and yet that does not seem to be scaring the Detroit Lions away from selecting a cornerback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Devon Witherspoon is easily the best CB this year, as his skill set is unmatched by anyone. Adding that kind of defensive talent to an up-and-coming team like the Lions is such a smart move for Dan Campbell and the front office to make – this Lions team is 360 degrees different than the team we used to know.

No. 7 – Philadelphia Eagles (TRADE with LV): Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

An embarrassment of riches is what the Philadelphia Eagles have entered the 2023 NFL Draft, and they likely will exit the draft with plenty of talent – so seeing them move up to capitalize on a sliding Jalen Carter feels right for Howie Roseman.

Pairing Carter with both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, former Georgia Bulldog teammates of Carter, would hopefully act as a righting of Carter’s off-field ship, something that could very well make this the best pick of the first round.

No. 8 – Tennessee Titans (TRADE with ATL): Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

Hope you are ready – things are about to get spicy.

With rumors about Ryan Tannehill being more than available and Malik Willis not showing enough to have earned a full-time shot, the Tennessee Titans finally act on their pre-draft interest and move up to grab Will Levis.

If the Titans make this move to grab the final QB of the ‘core four,’ teams may start positioning themselves for Hendon Hooker, as he looks to be the final QB worthy of a first-round selection.

No. 9 – Chicago Bears (from CAR): Paris Johnson Jr. (OL, Ohio State)

It seems as though Ryan Poles is looking to make the easy move in his first draft with the Chicago Bears, and that easy move would be to select the first offensive lineman, Paris Johnson Jr.

Reports of Poles and the front office having ‘zeroed in’ on a prospect can be a dangerous game to play, but things continue to turn up roses for the Bears, and Johnson is a fantastic prospect to help protect Justin Fields with.

No. 10 – Las Vegas Raiders (TRADE with PHI): Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

After trading back from the seventh spot, the Las Vegas Raiders turn their sights towards upgrading their not-great defensive secondary with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.

The clear-cut CB2 behind Witherspoon in this class, seeing the Raiders not take a lineman or a speedy wideout just feels…smart, and thankfully for the new-age Raiders, it is.

No. 11 – Green Bay Packers (TRADE with ATL): Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

After moving up two spots via the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Green Bay Packers move up two more spots to 11th overall and jump the Houston Texans to grab the WR1 jewel, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Is it out of spite that Brian Gutekunst drafts a first-round WR for Jordan Love, something he never did for Aaron Rodgers? Could be, but it certainly will be labeled as ‘fortuitous board movement’ instead.

But rest assured, Rodgers would know.

No. 12 – Houston Texans (from CLE): Peter Skoronski (OL, Northwestern)

Not only did the Texans pass on a QB with the idea to select one here, but they also were jumped by Green Bay for a WR prospect that was linked to them. Such is the life of the Houston Texans.

Their consolation prize? A rugged Big Ten offensive lineman that likely will transition inside to be a guard, a guard that could very well be protecting Davis Mills AGAIN this year.

No. 13 – Atlanta Falcons (TRADE with GB): Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

After starting at the eighth pick, the Atlanta Falcons are finally making a selection, at 13th overall. Tied to a few players in the draft but no real tight connections made, they decide to take one of the best overall prospects in this year’s NFL Draft in running back Bijan Robinson.

Even with how well Tyler Allgeier looked in his rookie year, it is tough to pass on a prospect like Robinson – but be warned, first-round RBs rarely work out, especially for a team with plenty of other offensive question marks.

No. 14 – New England Patriots: Lukas Van Ness (EDGE, Iowa)

If there isn’t yet, there needs to be a bet on if we will see Bill Belichick’s dog Nike on TV again this year during the draft – and maybe he will be the one who sends in Lukas Van Ness’ name.

Defense has always been Belichick’s forte, and he loves adding guys like Van Ness who have high motors and are willing to get dirty. Plus, Belichick and Iowa seem to go well together – kind of giving off the same vibes.

No. 15 – New York Jets (from GB): Darnell Taylor (OL, Tennessee)

Moving down two picks still afford the New York Jets a smattering of offensive line options, and Darnell Taylor is one of the best tackles still available.

Keeping Aaron Rodgers healthy and upright is exactly what will help keep the boo birds away, and Taylor is an unmovable option in his pass-rush stance, key for when Rodgers holds the ball for five seconds before throwing it away.

No. 16 – Washington Commanders: Brian Branch (S, Alabama)

It feels like the Washington Commanders are always one of the toughest teams to predict in every NFL Draft, and the 2023 version is no different. Offensive line talent would make a ton of sense here, but adding the best safety in Brian Branch is a good idea too.

Upgrading the strongest part of their team is a very common route taken by the Commanders, but their secondary is the weakest part of that unit. Branch is a sure-fire tackling machine, something that will help him be an immediate starter.

No. 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Myles Murphy (EDGE, Clemson)

Getting T.J. Watt a running mate in Myles Murphy has the makings of giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a fast start on having one of the best overall draft classes this year.

For Murphy to have fallen this far feels noteworthy, but with how deep this class is, he fits in well with a lot of the end of Tier 1 / top of Tier 2 options.

No. 18 – Los Angeles Chargers (TRADE with DET): Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

It took long enough, but we finally have the first tight end off the board in dual-threat option Michael Mayer.

The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of offensive firepower as it currently stands, but they need to plan for the future, especially with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams’ health far from excellent. Mayer can fully replace Gerald Everett next year, and Mayer’s blocking abilities are strong enough to earn consistent snaps right away.

No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

Full disclosure – this may have been the toughest pick to predict in the entire first-round mock draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can go so many different directions, and not knowing what kind of team they want to be makes that even tougher.

Needing to find a bookend opposite Tristan Wirfs, Broderick Jones is a road grater and one of the best offensive tackles coming out of the SEC last season. Whether it is Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, they should have great protection by adding Joens.

No. 20 – Seattle Seahawks: Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State)

There have not been a ton of teams linked to cornerbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes the second first-round selection for Seattle a great spot for them to jump into that group.

Joey Porter Jr. is a steal at this part of the draft, and while knowing the type of player his dad helps, the youngest Porter showcased his strong coverage skills at Penn State frequently, giving him great CB1 potential.

No. 21 – Detroit Lions (TRADE with LAC): Calijah Kancey (DT, Pittsburgh)

After grabbing Witherspoon at sixth overall, the Lions go back to improving their defense by adding the best defensive tackle in this year’s draft, Pitt’s Calijah Kancey.

A mauler up front, Kancey is a solid addition to any team, but he just adds another layer to an already above-average defensive unit in Detroit.

No. 22 – Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College)

Reports of the Baltimore Ravens being ‘connected to the hip’ of Zay Flowers at the Senior Bowl paints a very curious picture of their interest in the Boston College prospect. His speed and verticality would be a great pairing alongside Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr., regardless of whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Hundley is under center.

No. 23 – Minnesota Vikings: Hendon Hooker (QB, Tennessee)

Wild reports of the Minnesota Vikings making an Atlanta-like jump up to grab a QB feel highly unlikely. But seeing the Vikings either stand pat or move up slightly to grab Hendon Hooker feels very much in the realm of possible outcomes.

It is pretty obvious that Minnesota has no interest in giving Kirk Cousins another high-money guaranteed deal, so starting the clock on his departure makes sense, even though Hooker will be 25 when he enters the league.

No. 24 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Deonte Banks (CB, Maryland)

A safety here would be nice, but the best player available tactic pops into play here for the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can’t teach the type of speed that Deonte Banks has (4.35 40-yard dash), and that kind of speed is crucial to keep up with some of the AFC’s best.

Jacksonville is in an unfamiliar spot – being at the bottom of the draft because that is where their roster put them, not because they traded down.

No. 25 – New York Giants: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

Another tough team to decipher tea leaves for is the New York Giants. Their offense, especially at pass catcher, is needing an influx of talent, but so does their defense.

At this point, it makes the most sense for the Giants to go and upgrade their offense, specifically with Quentin Johnston still available. The lanky TCU receiver has a pretty clear path to the WR1 role for Daniel Jones, but he will need to fight through plenty of WR3 traffic on his way up the depth chart.

No. 26 – Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

It would be a shock to not see an offensive skill player go here to the Dallas Cowboys, but with a few of the bigger names off the board, taking USC’s Jordan Addison is one of the few remaining worthy choices.

At one point, Addison was up there with Jaxson Smith-Njiba in terms of leading this year’s WR class, but size and consistency concerns have dampened Addison’s draft stock, something Jerry Jones should be pleased with.

No. 27 – Buffalo Bills: John Michael Schmitz (C, Minnesota)

With a name like John Michael Schmitz, you just know that the Buffalo Bills are getting an absolute dude in the trenches. Needing to find a replacement for Mitch Morce sooner rather than later, Schmitz is the best center in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is definitely worthy of a late first.

No. 28 – Cincinnati Bengals: Nolan Smith (EDGE, Georgia)

In prime trade-down territory, the Cincinnati Bengals actually have some positional flexibility they can use to their advantage in the 2023 NFL Draft. Once held to repeatedly drafting OL talent, swooping in and drafting Georgia edge Nolan Smith at this point in the draft may be one of the draft’s best value selections.

No. 29 – New Orleans Saints: Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah)

With teams like the Los Angeles Rams potentially knocking on the door to jump into the first round, the New Orleans Saints instead hold serve and add a luxury in Dalton Kincaid.

The Utah tight end is a solid option and has the best receiving traits of any TE this year, but with the Saints going this route, they don’t do a lot to help alleviate some of the pressure on other positions, caused both by financial and drafting woes.

No. 30 – Philadelphia Eagles: Anton Harrison (OL, Oklahoma)

To round out the draft for the Eagles, Philly goes to the offensive side of the ball and adds an offensive lineman who should become a starter in Year 2.

Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison marks the sixth and final offensive lineman drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, a healthy number with plenty of depth to support it heading into Friday and Saturday.

No. 31 – Kansas City Chiefs: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Alabama)

The final pick of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft goes to the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Their first time taking a shot on a running back in the first round did not go over very well (looking at you, Clyde), but it looks like they want to head back to the well once more.

Jahmyr Gibbs has been creeping up draft boards in April, and with reports about how some teams don’t see a huge gap between Robinson and Gibbs, it makes sense to secure a RB with that valuable fifth-year option just in case he actually does stay healthy and efficient.