Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions were ready to make noise. Detroit finished the 2022 season as one of the NFL’s hottest teams, going 8-2 down the stretch.

In free agency, Detroit set out to address its biggest needs. They overhauled their secondary, adding Chauncey Gardner Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley. Detroit moved out Jeff Okudah, as well. The Lions had options heading into this draft.

And then, we got to the draft. The Lions traded out of the sixth overall pick, moving back to 12. When their pick for 12 was announced, it produced the biggest shock of the first round, at least.

Detroit’s draft has sparked a ton of discussion. And with the draft now over, it’s time for me to add to that discussion. With no further ado, here are grades for every pick the Detroit Lions made in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 12 (via Arizona) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Grade: C+

Gibbs is a fantastic football player, let’s just get that out of the way first. That seems to be getting lost in the shuffle when this discussion pops up. The Lions didn’t draft a scrub. They drafted a promising running back who is a threat as a receiver, and has a future as a lead back in this league.

At the time, the pick was seen as a major head-scratcher around the league. For example, the Lions had a chance to take arguably the best corner in the draft in Christian Gonzalez here. A wise move especially after the Okudah trade.

However, the Lions are redeemed for their work in the second round. The trade of D’Andre Swift also makes this pick seem less confusing in hindsight. This pick deserves higher than an F grade some have given it.

Despite that, this pick doesn’t get high marks. Detroit had other, more pressing needs that could have been addressed with this selection. They added a fantastic football player though, and there is a chance we look back on this pick and feel silly for the immense overreactions that came in the aftermath.

Round 1, Pick 18 – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Grade: B+

Now this is a pick I absolutely understand. The Lions had a need at middle linebacker, and they addressed it by adding the best player at that position in this draft. It may be a bit of a reach, but it’s justifiable.

Campbell was highly productive for the Hawkeyes in college. He is one of the most athletic linebackers in this draft, which is impressive given his size. And he has a knack for causing disruptions, especially when getting into passing lanes and tipping pass attempts.

The Lions need a playmaker at the linebacker position, and they got it. He pairs nicely with Malcolm Rodriguez as a promising young linebacker duo with a bright future in the league. Those who love positional value may hate this selection, but there is no denying the talent and potential Detroit has here.

Round 2, Pick 34 (via Arizona) – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Grade: B+

The Lions got by without TJ Hockenson last season and even thrived without him. Now, they add a potential day one starter at tight end who could develop into a more complete player.

LaPorta is a bit of a project, which has some wondering why the Lions didn’t go for someone like Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. However, the Iowa product is fine as a pass catcher and as a blocker, though improvement is needed.

Detroit relied upon Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, and Brock Wright last season after the Hockenson trade. Now, they don’t have to run a rotation at tight end. LaPorta has the chance to establish himself as the premier tight end on this team. And Detroit finds themself with nice depth at the position behind him.

Round 2, Pick 45 (via Green Bay) – Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Grade: A+

This is what I meant earlier by the Lions redeeming themselves for not taking a corner at 12. Many evaluators considered Branch a potential top-15 pick heading into this draft. And yet, he fell to the middle of the second round.

Detroit jumped the New England Patriots to ensure they landed Branch. They are getting an outstanding football player with a lot of potential to become a star in the NFL.

Branch plays nickel by trade, but has the ability to play safety for the Lions if they need it. He is also one of the best tacklers in the draft. Detroit has struggled in the past with missing tackles, so Branch is a welcomed addition to the defense.

Detroit had room to add to the secondary after the Okudah trade. The addition of Branch is a potential steal for Brad Holmes in the second round. A home run pick for the Lions.

Round 3, Pick 68 (via Denver) – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Grade: A+

This pick certainly caused a stir at the draft, and it’s easy to see why. Hooker is one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. His age is a concern, as is the ACL injury he is currently recovering from.

For the Lions, however, the value here is hard to ignore. Hooker provides Detroit with a high-floor backup who does have the potential to be their starting quarterback in the future.

Hooker led Tennessee to massive heights last season before his injury. He won SEC Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts, and many believed he could have gone in the first round.

Whether the talk of him sneaking into round one is true or not is up for debate. But Hooker is a talented football player. The Lions are sticking with Jared Goff as their starter moving forward. This gives them the ability to be patient with a developmental signal-caller such as Hooker.

The Lions either upgraded their backup quarterback spot or drafted their quarterback of the future. Either way, this is a great pick for Detroit that could pay dividends in the future.

Round 3, Pick 96 (via Arizona) – Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Grade: C

Detroit had a run of two great picks, but they didn’t continue that trend here. Now, Martin has upside to him that makes him an intriguing prospect. However, the reach is undeniable. Especially given Detroit’s decision to trade three Day 3 picks to make this move up.

Martin has ideal size for a defensive tackle in the NFL. He just doesn’t have many traits that make him a major contributor as a run or pass defender. He isn’t that athletic, and he isn’t great at getting off blocks either.

The value Detroit likely sees in the Western Kentucky product is as a space eater. While Martin isn’t great at getting off blocks, he isn’t someone an offensive lineman can easily move. Furthermore, he has the ability to take on a double team and hold his own.

If Martin can come in and create space for blitzing linebackers, he’s done his job. Perhaps the Lions believe they can mold him into a contributor in other areas. As of now, the Western Kentucky product is a depth piece.

Round 5, Pick 152 – Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary

Grade: B+

Sorsdal played offensive tackle in college, but he likely won’t do so in the NFL. In any event, having experience as a tackle could serve him well in the event Detroit needs someone to play there in a pinch.

Sorsdal is an incredibly athletic lineman and flashed good lateral movement at William & Mary. However, he needs to get stronger. Bull rushers were able to move him back into the pocket on occasion in college. That could be a major issue in the NFL against even stronger defenders.

Sorsdal is not going to light the world on fire for Detroit. However, he has traits that teams covet in these later rounds. And he adds a bit of depth at the guard positions, which the Lions needed after losing Evan Brown in free agency.

Round 7, Pick 219 (via Philadelphia) – Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

Grade: A

The Lions needed to add depth at wide receiver after the gambling scandal that rocked the team. Detroit lost wide receiver Quintez Cephus indefinitely and ended up releasing him. Furthermore, wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions.

Green is a deep ball threat that adds value to Detroit’s offense. He is not afraid to fight for those contested catches and is an overall explosive athlete. His ball-tracking on deep throws can be spotty, but there is a lot to like with Green when throwing deep.

The North Carolina product had sixth-round grades on him, and Detroit got him early in the seventh. While he may not develop into a star, Green could prove reliable for Detroit in 2023, if not beyond.