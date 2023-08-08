The Little League World Series is right around the corner. Every young baseball player dreams of competing for the world championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. But first, they have to get through regionals.
The teams from each state have already been decided, but now state representatives have to battle other squads from their region to clinch their spot in Williamsport. There are 10 United States regional tournaments and 10 international regional tournaments. The international spots have all but been decided (the Canada Region is still underway), but the United States regional tournament games are in full force.
Below is all the information you need to follow along with the Little League World Series regional tournaments.
Format
53 teams are currently battling it out in the United States for 10 spots in the Little League World Series. Regional play started on August 3rd and continues through August 11th.
Here is a look at all of the United States regions and teams, along with the host locations.
Great Lakes Region (Whitestown, Indiana)
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Ohio
Mid-Atlantic Region (Bristol, Connecticut)
- Deleware
- Maryland
- Pennsylvania
- Washington, DC
Mountain Region (San Bernardino, California)
- Montana
- Nevada
- Utah
- Wyoming
Northwest Region (San Bernardino, California)
- Alaska
- Idaho
- Oregon
- Washington
Southwest Region (Waco, Texas)
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- Texas East
- Texas West
Metro Region (Bristol, Connecticut)
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- New York
- Rhode Island
Midwest Region (Whitestown, Indiana)
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Wisconsin
New England Region (Bristol, Connecticut)
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
Southeast Region (Warner Robins, Georgia)
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
West Region (San Bernardino, California)
- Arizona
- Hawaii
- Northern California
- Southern California
The Canada Region is the only remaining international region that has yet to be finished. Played in Regina, Saskatchewan, teams from British Columbia and Quebec are currently leading the region.
Here are the winners from the completed International regions.
Asia-Pacific Region: Chinese Taipei
Cuba Region: Bayamo
Japan Region: Musashi Fuchu Little League
Mexico Region: Municipal De Tijuana
Australia Region: Hills
Caribbean Region: Curacao
Europe-Africa Region: Czech Republic
Latin America Region: Venezuela A
Panama Region: Veraguas
Schedule
United States Regionals: Aug. 3-11
Little League World Series: Aug. 16-27
The Little League World Series Final is Aug. 27. The complete schedule can be found here.
How to tWatch?
ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will have live TV broadcasts of some of the regional games. ESPN+ and Fubo will also be streaming the games.
*Watch LLWS games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*