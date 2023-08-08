The Little League World Series is right around the corner. Every young baseball player dreams of competing for the world championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. But first, they have to get through regionals.

The teams from each state have already been decided, but now state representatives have to battle other squads from their region to clinch their spot in Williamsport. There are 10 United States regional tournaments and 10 international regional tournaments. The international spots have all but been decided (the Canada Region is still underway), but the United States regional tournament games are in full force.

Below is all the information you need to follow along with the Little League World Series regional tournaments.

Format

53 teams are currently battling it out in the United States for 10 spots in the Little League World Series. Regional play started on August 3rd and continues through August 11th.

Here is a look at all of the United States regions and teams, along with the host locations.

Great Lakes Region (Whitestown, Indiana)

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Ohio

Mid-Atlantic Region (Bristol, Connecticut)

Deleware

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Washington, DC

Mountain Region (San Bernardino, California)

Montana

Nevada

Utah

Wyoming

Northwest Region (San Bernardino, California)

Alaska

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

Southwest Region (Waco, Texas)

Arkansas

Colorado

Louisiana

Mississippi

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Texas East

Texas West

Metro Region (Bristol, Connecticut)

Connecticut

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

Midwest Region (Whitestown, Indiana)

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Dakota

Wisconsin

New England Region (Bristol, Connecticut)

Maine

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Vermont

Southeast Region (Warner Robins, Georgia)

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

West Region (San Bernardino, California)

Arizona

Hawaii

Northern California

Southern California

The Canada Region is the only remaining international region that has yet to be finished. Played in Regina, Saskatchewan, teams from British Columbia and Quebec are currently leading the region.

Here are the winners from the completed International regions.

Asia-Pacific Region: Chinese Taipei

Cuba Region: Bayamo

Japan Region: Musashi Fuchu Little League

Mexico Region: Municipal De Tijuana

Australia Region: Hills

Caribbean Region: Curacao

Europe-Africa Region: Czech Republic

Latin America Region: Venezuela A

Panama Region: Veraguas

Schedule

United States Regionals: Aug. 3-11

Little League World Series: Aug. 16-27

The Little League World Series Final is Aug. 27. The complete schedule can be found here.

How to tWatch?

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will have live TV broadcasts of some of the regional games. ESPN+ and Fubo will also be streaming the games.

