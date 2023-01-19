LIV Golf has signed its first-ever broadcast television and streaming agreement, inking a multi-year deal with The CW Network after a “competitive bidding process,” the companies announced on Thursday.

Beginning with the 2023 LIV Golf season, the CW will air all 14 global events and stream the events live on The CW App, as part of rights to its live event coverage.

“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights,” LIV CEO Greg Norman said. “The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.”

LIV Golf will continue to produce its own event coverage for the 2023 tournament season, which was the case in 2022 when content was streamed on its YouTube channel.

“Our new multi-year partnership with The CW will unlock our ability to serve both core fans and to reach the casual sports and entertainment viewer as part of our mission to grow the sport,” LIV Chief Media Officer Will Staeger explained.

“Our innovative product attracts a younger viewership demographic to the table than the traditional golf fan, and we’re thrilled to be part of The CW’s growth into its new era of sports programming featuring the biggest stars in golf and our industry-leading storytelling and format.”

LIV states it will maintain its format and style from the 2022 season, including a shotgun start, distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and “fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many shots per hour than traditional golf coverage.”

“More fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports,” Norman’s statement concluded.

Under the terms of the deal, The CW will air 14 LIV Golf events in 2023, beginning with a tournament to be held in Mexico Feb. 24-26.