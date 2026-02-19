There will never be another Tiger Woods.

The legendary golfer is hoping to make a return to the PGA Tour and the Masters in 2026. We will see if that ends up being the case, the longer he recovers from his torn Achilles tendon.

What Scottie Scheffler has done to start his career has been nothing short of remarkable. Scheffler got his PGA Tour card in 2020 and, since then, has won 20 events, including three different majors and four major wins overall. Scheffler even won a Gold Medal at the Olympics in France. He's been the World No. 1 player since May of 2023, 170 consecutive weeks. He first became the top player in the world for the first time in 2022, two years after his rookie year.

Scheffler has had the next-best start to a career since Tiger, and it clearly isn't close. According to Jamie Kennedy on X, the side-by-side comparison of Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler's first 145 career starts is eye-opening.

“Cumulative score.

Tiger: -1,178

Scottie: -1,181”

Just three shots behind the best golfer to ever live. That is impressive stuff, and with how Scheffler is playing now, he does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. Of course, the 29-year-old has 62 more events to win before he ties Tiger for all-time wins.

Last week, Tiger hinted at potentially returning for the Masters this year. When asked if it was off the table, his response was: “No.” If he is able to play, the entire world will be watching him potentially play alongside Scottie Scheffler for the second time. The first was the final round of the 2020 Masters.