The 2023 Masters is set to include LIV golfers. The Masters announced that golfers who previously qualified for the tournament will be eligible for participation, per ESPN.

“We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport,” tournament chairman Fred Ridley said. “At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again. Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club.”

Ridley went on to list legends of the golf world before indirectly addressing the topic of LIV golf.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Ridley said. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.”

Bubba Watson, who was one of the former PGA players to join LIV golf, previously made an honest statement on the Masters.

“For me, it’s a weird situation being a Masters champion; right now, we can play in it, and I’m hoping and praying they make the right decisions,” Watson said. “I sat my kids down and told them there is a possibility we can’t go to Augusta. If they [Augusta National] tell me I can’t go, [even as a] past champion, then I don’t want to be there anyway because that’s just the wrong way to look at it.”

Watson ultimately received his wish based on this latest report.

LIV golfers in the Masters

The Masters is deciding to set aside their differences with LIV golfers and produce the best possible field at the event. As a result, players such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and others will be eligible to play in 2023.

The Masters is one of the most poplar golfing events in the world. Every golfer dreams of winning the Green Jacket at Augusta National. However, it was uncertain how the Masters would proceed in reference to LIV golfers.

But now we have the answer.