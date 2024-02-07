As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the season, speculations has started of his potential successor

As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the season, speculations has started of his potential successor. Former footballer William Gallas has now added his voice to the conversation, stating that Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is the ideal candidate to step into Klopp's managerial shoes, reported by Genting Casino.

Gallas passionately advocates for Gerrard, stating, “Steven Gerrard should replace Jurgen Klopp. He was the manager at Rangers and Aston Villa, so why can't he manage Liverpool? It's not like he's just started his managerial career; he already has experience under his belt. They have to give him that job.”

Gerrard's managerial journey at Rangers and Aston Villa serves as a testament to his capabilities, and Gallas underscores the significance of Gerrard's deep connection with Liverpool. As a legendary figure from his playing days, Gerrard's influence and understanding of the club's ethos add weight to Gallas's recommendation.

Acknowledging that Liverpool fans hold respect for another former player turned manager, Xabi Alonso, who is making strides with Bayer Leverkusen, Gallas remains firm in his endorsement of Gerrard. “Liverpool fans respect Xabi Alonso, he’s had a great career and is having good results with Leverkusen but Steven Gerrard is a legend at Liverpool.” he stated.

With Jurgen Klopp's impending departure, the prospect of Steven Gerrard taking the reins at the Reds becomes a main point of discussion. The decision to entrust the managerial role to a club legend like Gerrard could mark a pivotal moment in Liverpool's history, and fans eagerly await the official announcement from the club's side. The coming months will reveal the unfolding narrative of Liverpool's managerial transition.