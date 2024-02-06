Anfield, the iconic home of Liverpool FC, is poised to witness a historic moment as the upper tier of the new Anfield Road stand is set

Anfield, the iconic home of Liverpool FC, is poised to witness a historic moment as the upper tier of the new Anfield Road stand is set to open for the first time during Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash vs Burnley on Saturday, reported by GOAL.

The long-anticipated opening of the upper tier, as reported by The Athletic, will contribute to a significant increase in Anfield's total capacity, now reaching an impressive 60,000. The £80 million ($100.7 million) project faced delays, initially scheduled for completion ahead of the 2023/24 season. Construction setbacks, including the administration of Buckingham Group in September, led to a revised timeline.

Rayner Rowen Construction took over the project, and the upper tier saw a partial opening in December during a match against Manchester United. This unveiling marked a pivotal step toward the realization of the expanded Anfield, eagerly awaited by Liverpool supporters.

The previous attendance record at Anfield stood at 58,757, dating back to a clash against Chelsea in December 1949. Since the partial opening of the upper tier, the highest attendance reached 57,548 during a match against Arsenal on December 23.

What's next for Liverpool FC?

Following a recent setback with a defeat against Arsenal, Liverpool, currently the league leaders, will seek to reclaim their winning form against Burnley. The expanded capacity at Anfield promises an electric atmosphere as fans gather to witness the team's pursuit of victory and potentially witness history in the making. The anticipation is palpable, and the new record attendance is set to become a memorable chapter in Anfield's storied history.