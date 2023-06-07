Liverpool FC has made an official signing, securing the services of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for a fee of $43 million, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Reds triggered the clause to sign the Argentine midfielder after successfully completing medical tests with the permission of his current club, Brighton.

This move comes as no surprise, as Mac Allister had been identified as a target by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to strengthen the team's midfield ahead of the upcoming season. The club wasted no time in finalizing the deal, ensuring a swift and efficient transfer process.

The 24-year-old midfielder was expected to undergo medical tests this week, clearing the way for him to sign a long-term contract with Liverpool. While the specific details of the transfer fee have not been disclosed by either club, it is now confirmed to be upwards of £40 million, making Mac Allister one of the club's significant investments.

Mac Allister has been with Brighton for the past four years, showcasing his talent and potential during his time at the Amex Stadium. Now, with the completion of his medical tests and the official signing process, the talented midfielder is set to embark on a new chapter of his career at Anfield.

Liverpool fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Mac Allister, hoping that his addition to the squad will contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season. As preparations for the new campaign continue, the arrival of Mac Allister signifies Liverpool's commitment to strengthening their midfield and building a formidable squad capable of challenging for titles.

With the formalities now completed, Liverpool can focus on integrating Mac Allister into their squad and providing him with the platform to showcase his skills and make a significant impact at Anfield.