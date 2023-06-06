As Liverpool is in the final stages of acquiring Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, a new update has been revealed in this development.

The Reds have booked a medical check-up today for the young Argentine star, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Understand Liverpool have booked a medical today for Alexis Mac Allister. 🚨🔴 #LFC The plan is advance on formal contracts stuff today, complete medical then sign contract on Wednesday. Deal until June 2028. Alexis wants move completed before travelling to join Argentina NT. pic.twitter.com/GIXcSY9lom — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

The plan is to advance formal and legal proceedings on Tuesday, complete medical, and sign the contract on Wednesday. The deal is reportedly a five-year contract that lasts until June 2028.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mac Allister is one of the brightest young stars in the Premier League and was a key piece for Argentina on the global stage in Qatar. He scored a goal and tallied one assist in six World Cup appearances, playing a key part for Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste in the engine room.

For Brighton this term, Mac Allister netted 10 times and tallied two assists in 35 appearances, helping the South Coast outfit qualify for the Europa League. The 24-year-old is a perfect fit for the Liverpool midfield as well because of his versatile skill set of scoring, passing, tackling, and pressing. It's the perfect type of player for Jurgen Klopp, especially after missing out on Jude Bellingham. Truly a fantastic acquisition for Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister wants the move to Liverpool finalized quickly before traveling to join the Argentina national team. They are set to have an International Friendly with Australia on June 15 in Workers Stadium, Beijing, China, followed by another one on June 19 against Indonesia; the venue is still to be determined.

Liverpool will continue to add to their depth after completing this deal by pursuing Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram.