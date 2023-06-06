While in the final steps of their acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool has been in direct contact with the agents of both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram this week.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season and have identified the two French youngsters as potential targets, per Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have been in direct contact with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram agents again this week. 🚨🔴 #LFC Internal discussion taking place over official proposals. Liverpool asked for some time to close in on Mac Allister deal then decide on new midfielders. pic.twitter.com/bhKYpD73QB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

Koné, 22, plays for Bundesliga side Borrusia Monchengladbach and has been linked with a move to Anfield for several months. Koné is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions, including central midfield, defensive midfield, and right-back. He is known for his dribbling skills, passing ability, and work rate. In 30 matches, he scored one goal, was credited with one assist, and is in the 78th percentile for pass completion.

Thuram, on the other hand, plays for Ligue 1 club Nice and is the son of former France international Lilian Thuram. He is a defensive midfielder who is strong in the tackle and has good distribution skills. He has made 35 appearances for Nice this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

As of now, Liverpool is currently waiting to see if they can finalize their acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister before making a move for Manu Koné and/or Khephren Thuram. They have asked their agents for some time to close in on a deal before they decide on whether to make a move for either one or both of the French midfielders. It would certainly be a major boost for Jurgen Klopp's side as it would add to their midfield options and their overall depth.