Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, admitted to defying the advice of the club's medical staff when he introduced Diogo Jota vs Burnley

Liverpool‘s manager, Jurgen Klopp, admitted to defying the advice of the club's medical staff when he introduced Diogo Jota in their recent 2-0 victory against Burnley, reported by GOAL. Jota, who had been sidelined since sustaining an injury in a clash against Manchester City on November 25, made a triumphant return by coming off the bench in the final six minutes and scoring a crucial goal for the Reds in the Premier League.

Klopp revealed, “We sneaked him in somehow on the squad list because he trained only twice, and the medical department wanted to give him extra training, and I said he can have that in Burnley.” Despite the medical staff's reservations, Jota's inclusion proved pivotal as he not only marked his return but also contributed to securing a significant 2-0 win for Liverpool.

The German manager praised Jota's impact, stating, “I love Diogo Jota, but he missed chances in the past as well. He had some fortune like that. It’s the nature of the thing that we always ask for, always the players who are not involved, and then all of a sudden they think they can change the world.” Klopp emphasized Jota's importance to the team, acknowledging that his return altered the overall dynamic, especially with Liverpool's front three facing challenges in finding the net in recent weeks.

Liverpool, having experienced draws against Manchester United and Arsenal, bounced back with a victory against Burnley, with goals from Darwin Nunez and Jota. The win solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table. Looking ahead, Klopp's side will kick off the new year with a home fixture against Newcastle on January 1, 2024, aiming to maintain their momentum and title aspirations.