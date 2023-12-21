Premier League fans have cast their votes, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been dubbed the 'Most Annoying' manager in the league

In a recent survey conducted by Stocklytics, Premier League fans have cast their votes, and the verdict is in: Jurgen Klopp, the charismatic manager of Liverpool, has been dubbed the ‘Most Annoying' manager in the league. Klopp clinched the top spot with 16% of the votes, closely trailed by Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's counterpart, who secured 14% of the votes. The survey gathered responses from 1,000 Premier League fans, asking them which manager annoys them the most.

Klopp and Ten Hag emerged as frontrunners, leaving other notable figures not far behind. Mikel Arteta from Arsenal and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City claimed the third and fourth positions, respectively, reflecting the range of sentiments fans harbor toward these high-profile managers.

Interestingly, Aston Villa's Unai Emery and AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, despite earning praise from their own supporters this season, found themselves in the unofficial Top Seven of the ‘Most Annoying' managers. It appears that even successful tenures can't escape the occasional irritation from the fans.

On a more positive note, Gary O'Neil, the Wolves boss, secured the title of the ‘Least Annoying' manager according to fans. His likability was further boosted by an appearance on Monday Night Football in October, earning him favor among neutral fans.

In a surprising twist, newly appointed Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder garnered just 0.9% of the vote, making him one of the least annoying managers, and his positive reception indicates that he has won the hearts of fans. The final standings, with Jurgen Klopp, Ten Hag, Arteta, and Guardiola as the top four, reflect the diverse opinions fans hold about their team leaders in the Premier League.