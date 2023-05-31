Liverpool FC is shifting its focus to Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone after missing out on Jude Bellingham. The Reds were initially vying for the services of Bellingham but deemed the transfer too expensive, prompting them to explore other options in the market, reported by goal.com.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, acknowledged that certain deals are simply not feasible for the club this summer. He likened the situation to a young child demanding a Ferrari for Christmas. Since then, Liverpool has been linked with various midfielders, and according to Christian Falk, the club has initiated transfer talks with Borussia Monchengladbach regarding a potential move for Manu Kone. The Frenchman is being considered as an alternative to Bellingham.

The negotiations with Borussia Monchengladbach are being led by Liverpool’s new sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke. The Bundesliga club is reportedly demanding a fee in the range of €40-45 million for Kone, who is under contract until 2025, with an option to extend for an additional year. Despite struggling to make a significant impact under Daniel Farke, Liverpool sees Kone’s reading of the game and ability to break through defensive lines as valuable assets.

In addition to Manu Kone, Liverpool has been linked with other midfield targets, including Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, Mason Mount from Chelsea, and Khephren Thuram from Nice. Klopp is keen on overhauling his midfield ahead of the upcoming season, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner are set to depart the club this summer, while Fabio Carvalho is likely to be sent out on loan.

Liverpool is expected to make several midfield signings in the summer to bolster their squad and replace the outgoing players. Acquiring Manu Kone has become a priority for the Reds as they aim to strengthen their midfield options for the upcoming campaign.