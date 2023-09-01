Liverpool has swiftly rejected a substantial offer for their star player, Mohamed Salah, signaling their firm commitment to retaining the Egyptian forward, reported by goal.com. The bid, valued at £100 million ($126 million) with an additional £50 million ($63 million) in add-ons, was verbally made to Liverpool's director, Mike Gordon. However, Liverpool's response was clear: Mohamed Salah is not for sale.

The Saudi Pro League has shown keen interest in Salah, making the prolific striker a top target. With their transfer window remaining open until September 7, they may continue their pursuit of the forward. Salah, who signed a new three-year deal with Liverpool last summer, is under contract with the club until 2025. His impressive performances and goal-scoring prowess have solidified his status as one of the world's top football talents.

Despite rumors of interest from other clubs, Liverpool has remained steadfast in their determination to keep Salah in their ranks. The rejection of this latest offer underlines their commitment to building on their recent successes with Salah as a cornerstone of their squad.

The Egyptian forward has consistently been among the top goal-scorers in the Premier League, making him an invaluable asset for Liverpool. His ability to create and score goals has made him a fan favorite and a crucial component of Liverpool's attacking force.

While the allure of big-money offers may tempt some clubs, Liverpool's resolute decision to retain Mohamed Salah demonstrates their ambition to compete at the highest level of football and strive for future successes. Salah's presence on the pitch will undoubtedly continue to be a significant factor in Liverpool's pursuit of domestic and international trophies.