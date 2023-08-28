Liverpool‘s Mohamed Salah could be facing interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who are prepared to make a substantial bid of €150 million (£129m/$162m) for the Egyptian forward, reported by goal.com. Despite Salah's current contract with Liverpool extending until 2025, reports suggest that the Saudi club is eager to test Liverpool's resolve and potentially lure Salah away from Anfield.

Al-Ittihad, already boasting Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema on their roster, are not only willing to make a substantial financial offer but are also planning to present a contract proposal that aligns Salah's salary with that of football giants Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Al-Ittihad's offer materializes, it would shatter the Saudi transfer record. The proposed bid includes £86 million ($108 million) in guaranteed payments along with £43 million ($54 million) in performance-related bonuses. Despite Liverpool's clear intention to retain Salah's services, the situation could evolve if the 31-year-old expresses interest in engaging in negotiations.

The Saudi club's pursuit of marquee signings is driven by their desire to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Club Cup, set to take place in Saudi Arabia this coming December. Apart from Salah, there have been rumors circulating about Al-Ittihad considering a move for veteran defender Sergio Ramos, who is currently a free agent after his stints with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

While the transfer saga unfolds, Liverpool will undoubtedly face a challenge to retain one of their star players, especially given Al-Ittihad's substantial bid and ambitious recruitment plans. The next few weeks leading up to the end of the transfer window could potentially see significant developments in Mohamed Salah's future as the football world watches with anticipation.