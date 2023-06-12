Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is considering an offer to become the new manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, reported by goal.com. After being sacked by Aston Villa in October, Gerrard is currently without a managerial position, and the opportunity in Saudi Arabia has piqued his interest.

Al-Ettifaq, who finished seventh in the Saudi Pro League in the 2022/23 season, have extended an offer to Gerrard. According to Reuters, the former Liverpool midfielder is weighing his options but has yet to make a final decision.

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves in the football world with its aggressive recruitment drive, attracting top talents like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to join Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, respectively. There is also reported interest in players like Neymar and managers like Jose Mourinho. However, Lionel Messi recently turned down a move to Saudi Arabia, opting to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) instead.

For Gerrard, who has had stints managing Rangers and Aston Villa in his relatively short managerial career, a move to Saudi Arabia would come as a surprise. Nevertheless, the allure of a substantial contract offer could sway his decision-making process.

As he contemplates his next move in his managerial career, Gerrard finds himself at a crossroads. The opportunity in Saudi Arabia presents an intriguing possibility, and it remains to be seen whether he will opt for a new challenge in the Middle East.

Liverpool fans and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting Gerrard's decision, as the iconic midfielder weighs up his options for the next chapter in his managerial journey.