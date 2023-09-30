Liverpool finds itself at a pivotal juncture concerning the future of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Sources have confirmed to 90min that discussions are underway within the club regarding the 32-year-old's status, with conflicting opinions among Liverpool's hierarchy.

Since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2020, Thiago was heralded as a marquee signing by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. However, his tenure at Anfield has been marred by recurring injuries, casting doubt on his long-term role in the squad. Last season, Thiago could only muster 14 league starts, underlining the frustrating nature of his time on Merseyside.

This season, Liverpool faithful have yet to witness Thiago in action due to a lingering hip injury sustained in April. Despite summer interest from Turkish and Saudi Arabian clubs, the Spaniard expressed his desire to stay at Liverpool, hoping to carve a niche in the evolving midfield setup.

As Thiago's contract expires next summer, the club is at a crossroads regarding his future. Klopp, a staunch supporter of the midfielder, advocates for an extension, lauding Thiago's unique footballing intelligence and technical prowess. Klopp emphasized, “You don't have five million players like this on the planet.”

However, not everyone at Anfield shares Klopp's enthusiasm. Doubts persist among certain factions within the club about the wisdom of offering Thiago a new contract. Despite his high earnings, there are concerns about the return on investment for a player plagued by injuries.

Liverpool is set to engage in discussions with Thiago and his representatives before the January transfer window to assess the situation. Given interest from European clubs and Saudi Arabia, a January move remains a distinct possibility. Liverpool faces the dilemma of either securing a transfer fee or risking losing the player for free next summer.

The Thiago Alcantara situation underscores modern football's delicate balance between sentiment and pragmatism. As the Reds weigh their options, the decision surrounding Thiago's future promises to be one of the season's defining moments for Liverpool.