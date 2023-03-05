Soccer games typically aren’t high-scoring affairs. For the most part, teams will usually score somewhere between zero-to-three goals, and if you score more than three in one game, it’s a pretty noteworthy occurrence. That’s why Liverpool putting seven goals past Manchester United in their victory from Sunday is drawing so much attention.

For a point in time, this game was actually close, as Liverpool only carried a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. But by the time the game actually ended, they had run the score all the way up to 7-0, with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez all scoring two goals apiece, and Roberto Firmino scoring the final one. As a result of the demolition Liverpool inflicted on Manchester United, Twitter went into a frenzy after the game.

LIVERPOOL HAND MANCHESTER UNITED THEIR WORST LOSS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KyQkax1tUj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 5, 2023

Liverpool 7, Manchester United 0 pic.twitter.com/C1JM53BpBS — Whistle FC (@WhistleFC) March 5, 2023

Liverpool players facing De Gea today: pic.twitter.com/8ur4aMVGJG — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) March 5, 2023

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/vh3gH2UhLf — Midnite Football (@MidniteFtbl) March 5, 2023

🎙️Erik Ten Hag : “We conceded 7 goals against Liverpool in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo.” pic.twitter.com/F3GVGr5WlK — Exclusive Ronaldo (@XclusiveRonaldo) March 5, 2023

As you can, Manchester United is getting roasted for their embarrassing outing, and you can’t exactly be surprised by the reactions we see here on Twitter. United had been playing well as of late, moving themselves all the way up to third place in the Premier League table. But all of their positive momentum ended up coming to a screeching halt in this one.

While there will be a lot of criticism for Man United’s performance, and rightfully so, this doesn’t take away from the fact that they still have a comfortable cushion in third place right now. They are four points ahead of Tottentham, and seven ahead of Liverpool. While United will be hoping this loss doesn’t define their season, Liverpool will be hoping this massive victory can catapult them back into the top four of the league. It will be interesting to see how both teams move forward now as a result of this stunning blowout.