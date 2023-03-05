liverpool (11-6-7) and Manchester United (15-4-5) meet for the second time this season as they clash in Anfield for a Premier League match. Catch the Northwest Derby with our Liverpool-Man United prediction and pick in our Premier League odds series.

Liverpool’s performance this season is nowhere near their output last year. However, the Reds have now climbed into sixth place in the Prem, winning 2-0 in their last match against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils, who recently won the EFL Carabao Cup against Newcastle United, snatched another win at Old Trafford against West Ham United to create a four-game winning streak.

Here are the Liverpool-Man United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Man United Odds

Liverpool FC: +135

Manchester United: +190

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -154

Under 2.5 Goals: +126

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man United

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock Premium

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Liverpool Can Beat Man United

In their second encounter this season, the Reds hope to outperform the Red Devils in familiar territory. They are 10 points behind this fixture’s visitors and have a 7-7-6 record in their last 20 face-offs. The Reds snatched a win against Wolverhampton last timeout thanks to efforts by Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in the 73rd and 77th minutes.

With the win against Wolverhampton, the Reds hope to make a good run this March. They have gone 2-1-2 in February. After a rough run in 2022, Liverpool has made a good series of runs and is now in sixth place. The Reds have 39 points thanks to 11 goals, six draws, and seven defeats. They have 40 goals scored and 28 goals conceded.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad will certainly have revenge on their agenda against today’s visitors. The last outing against United saw the Red Devils possess the ball for only 30% of the match, but efforts from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were enough to give the Red Devils the lead. Salah scored the consolation goal in the 81st minute to prevent a clean sheet for David De Gea.

Against a revamped Man U squad under their new Dutch boss, Liverpool will surely need to exceed their season statistics of 16.3 total shots, 6.5 corners, and 1.7 goals per game. Mo Salah leads the Reds with nine goals and is also the joint leader in assists with Andrew Robertson with five. Roberto Firmino has 10 goal contributions for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s treatment table is still full, as Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Calvin Ramsay, and Thiago Alcantara will remain absent in this game. naby Keita, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konate are doubtful to make an appearance.

Liverpool must be able to withstand this game, with Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk primed to take center-back duties. Salah will partner with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in the frontline, with Diogo Jota as a substitute striker. Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will see duties as wingbacks while Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Stefan Bajcetic will take the midfield. Alisson Becker will surely see starting duties as the goalkeeper.

Why Man United Can Beat Liverpool

Man U is still on a winning streak. The club won its first silverware after six years in the EFL Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. They recently won against the Hammers thanks to Nayef Aguerd’s own goal and efforts from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred.

This means that the Red Devils want to extend their four-game winning streak. Their last defeat was way back in the Emirates against Arsenal last January, which brings Man U’s undefeated run to 11 games. Man U is currently third in the Prem, just behind Arsenal and Manchester City. They also hold the third-best home record of nine wins, two draws, and one loss. Against an elite squad like Liverpool, Erik Ten Hag and company will need to match and exceed season stats of 14.5 total shots, 4.3 corners, and 1.7 goals per game. Marcus Rashford leads the Red Devils with 14 goals while Christian Eriksen leads with seven assists. Bruno Fernandes has 11 goal contributions for United.

For Man U’s second game this March, Ten Hag will try to survive this one without some familiar faces in his rotation. Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Phil Jones, and Mason Greenwood are still absent. Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and Luke Shaw are doubts.

David De Gea will find his place between the goal sticks. Fernandes, Fred, and Casemiro will start in the midfield. Rashford and Antony will join Wout Weghorst in front. Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will serve as wingbacks while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will see a center-back partnership again.

Final Liverpool-Man United Prediction & Pick

Considering that this is the Northwest Derby, expect fierce competition between the two elite clubs. Liverpool’s resurgence and United’s red-hot form will be tested in this match. However, the Reds will be determined to impress the Liverpool faithful and end United’s run for these past games.

Final Liverpool-Man United Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (+135), Over 2.5 goals (-154)