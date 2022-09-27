‘Living legend’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings on Bill Belichick ahead of Patriots-Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New England Patriots in Week 4, and Aaron Rodgers had some high praise for Bill Belichick ahead of the showdown. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers detailed his opinions on Belichick when probed by McAfee. The Packers QB didn’t mince words when offering incredible compliments to Belichick, declaring him the greatest coach of all time.

"Bill Belichick is the best coach of all time & he's been ahead of the game for a long time" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/4mJ0HeCHhp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2022

“Well, he’s the best coach of all time,” said Rodgers. “He’s a legend. Living legend. He’s been ahead of the game for a long, long time. He makes incredible in-game adjustments, halftime adjustments… whatever it takes… You never know exactly what you’re going to get, but you got to be ready for all of it.”

Rodgers admitted that he and Belichick share a mutual respect, and it’s clear that the veteran QB holds the Patriots head coach in extremely high regard. It’s easy to see why, given Belichick’s stunningly sound resume.

Despite all the kind words Aaron Rodgers had for Belichick, he’ll be looking to poke holes in his game plan on Sunday and help lead the Packers to their third consecutive win. Rodgers detailed how Belichick devised methods to shut down Green Bay’s top receivers in past matchups, so he’ll have his work cut out for him when trying to go to work through the air.

Belichick will likely have to focus on his own team’s issues, however. After Mac Jones went down with a brutal ankle injury in Week 3, the Patriots are down to Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe at QB. Neither one inspires a ton of confidence in a matchup with the Packers, but if anyone can make it work, it’s Belichick.