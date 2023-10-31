The Livingstone College Men's Golf Team emerged victorious in the 2023 SAS HBCU Invitational, as first reported by WSOC-TV. The tournament, held at the prestigious Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, showcased the exceptional talent of 13 HBCUs. This win holds immense significance, particularly because head coach Andre Springs was recently inducted into the esteemed National Black Golf Hall of Fame.

Golf at HBCUs has experienced a tremendous surge in popularity, symbolizing the growing presence of Black athletes in sports traditionally less represented by them. Among these institutions, Howard University's Golf team has garnered significant attention and acclaim. Notably, the HBCU Invitational featured participation from the following 13 HBCUs:

Howard University

Livingstone College

North Carolina Central University

Miles College

Prairie View A&M

Savannah State University

Chicago-State University

Johnson C. Smith University

Winston-Salem State University

Virginia Union University

Maryland Eastern Shore

FAMU

North Carolina A&T

The competition serves as a catalyst for the much-needed diversification of golf, enabling it to resonate with a broader range of individuals across the United States. SAS, both as a company and a brand, plays a crucial role in fostering this message by cultivating a community of visionary individuals.

Chief Diversity Officer Danielle Pavliv said in a statement, “SAS has always been committed to education equity initiatives that promote learning for all and build a global community of innovators. We are dedicated to helping to create a pipeline of future talent, representing a diverse population. With the widening skills gap in STEM-related areas, companies struggle to find qualified, diverse candidates for technical roles.”