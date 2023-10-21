Google has recently announced its commitment to strengthening its support and ties with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through its longstanding partnership with the United Negro College Fund. In a feature report by Diverse Education, it was revealed that Google has provided $2 million in unrestricted funding to Morehouse College and Hampton University. The contribution is in addition to the $50 million that Google has already invested over the past few years to enhance talent and innovation at HBCUs nationwide.

Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President & CEO said in a quote obtained by Diverse Education, “Today’s announcement is a testament to the outstanding partnership that UNCF and Google have maintained over many years to help diversify and increase opportunities for students of color in the tech industry. Google’s investment is building on the work that is already underway on the campuses of Morehouse and Hampton to incorporate innovative uses of technology to educate students and support faculty. Google is setting the standard, and we’re calling on the entire tech industry and others in corporate America to follow Google’s lead.”

The $1 million investment in Hampton University will be utilized to expand pathways and opportunities by facilitating infrastructure and classroom technology upgrades. As for Morehouse College, the $1 million gift will support the construction of a new Student Center, equipped with a computer lab, study rooms, and collaborative learning spaces. Moreover, Google will also fund the tech upgrade of an existing classroom at Morehouse, transforming it into a Google Annex with new computers and furniture.

The presidents of both Morehouse and Hampton were pleased with the investment in their respective institutions per comments obtained by Diverse Education.

“Our partners at Google and UNCF understand the importance of investing in the intellect and creativity of students of color who are on a trajectory to become future leaders and innovators in STEM, Morehouse appreciates this gift and partnership. It provides an opportunity for our faculty to expand its work in preparing students to thrive in the tech ecosystem as entrepreneurs and change agents who will bring much-needed diversity to the field and the creation of emerging technologies,” Morehouse president Dr. David A. Thomas said.

Hampton President Darrell K. Williams also said, “We are in an unrelenting pursuit of making a reimagined academic experience a reality for our students, faculty, and staff, through digital transformation. We are delighted to receive this gift and applaud the Google and UNCF partnership for increasing access to unrestricted funds for HBCUs.”