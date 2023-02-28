Logan Paul has sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling industry since he debuted in WWE in 2022. Not many people were fans of WWE’s decision to sign Logan Paul to a contract. But, he’s making all those people eat their words. Paul has been with the company for less than a year and has put on incredible performances every time he steps in the ring.

It all started at WrestleMania last year when Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to take on The Mysterios. This was the first time Logan Paul competed in a WWE match, and fans couldn’t help but be impressed with his in-ring work. His high-flying wrestling style left fans on the edge of their seats. The crazy part is that Paul wasn’t even signed to WWE at this point.

A few months later, after officially signing a WWE contract, Logan Paul challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam. After The Miz turned on Paul after their win at WrestleMania, he wanted revenge. Fans were curious how Paul would do as a single competitor, and once again, he put on a show. He was jumping through announcer tables and pulling out moves that made you think he’s been wrestling for years. The WWE Universe couldn’t believe he was doing these things in only his second match ever.

After two successful matches, it was announced that Logan Paul would face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. This shocking announcement upset many fans, but Paul once again proved all his doubters wrong. Despite losing the match, Paul put on the performance of a lifetime. He took the GOAT of this generation to the limit and made a strong name for himself during this match. Everybody knew he wasn’t walking out of Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but not everybody thought he’d hold his own the way he did.

Logan Paul is now set to battle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. After eliminating Rollins in the Royal Rumble match, both men have been going back and forth on social media and during interviews. They have done a fantastic job making this feud feel real and blurring the lines between real and fake. After seeing what Logan Paul has done in the four matches he’s competed in, you can expect him and Rollins to burn the house down. This match can potentially steal the show and be the match of the night.

Eric Bischoff impressed by Logan Paul

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has loved what he’s seen from Logan Paul during his short time in WWE. While speaking on Kick Rocks, Bischoff stated that Paul is in a “class of all his own.”

“He’s, you know, class of all his own. We’re already kind of taking him for granted. Every time I see that guy do something in the ring, I keep going, ‘You know what? Two years ago, none of this stuff is going on.’ I mean, to be able to learn and perform physically at the incredibly high level that Logan’s performing at, if you didn’t know better, you would think this guy has been in the ring for 10 years. That is so hard to achieve, I can’t even imagine how he’s been able to do it. He’s a phenom in that.”

Call me crazy, but I agree with Eric Bischoff. Logan Paul can do things in the ring that superstars wish they could do. What’s even more impressive is that he doesn’t do this full-time. He puts in the time and effort for training but is nowhere near a full-time competitor. If Paul committed to wrestling and nothing else, he could be one of the biggest stars in the company. I don’t even say that because of his name value. I say that because of his in-ring value alone.

Logan Paul is one of the best performers WWE has to offer. You can say that’s good or bad, but it’s the truth. He creates magic whenever he steps into a wrestling ring, no matter who it’s against. He gets fans to talk about his performances and continues to improve every time he’s on our television screens. Say what you want about him, but if he’s got a mic in his hand, you’re listening, and if he’s competing in a match, you’re watching. I hope Logan Paul becomes a full-time WWE superstar one day.

