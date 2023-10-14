On Saturday night, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will settle their differences after a heated press conference scuffle on Thursday that left Paul bloodied from a microphone that Danis threw at him. This fight is the co-main event before KSI and Tommy Fury go toe to toe at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Below, we'll lay out how to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis and preview the bout.

How to watch Paul vs Danis, time, date

Just like most big boxing matches, this can be seen on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The main card is set to begin at 2 PM ET in Manchester on Saturday, October 14th.

Fight preview

It's been a long time coming for these two. Paul and Danis have been trading shots online for a couple of years now and the latter only added fuel to the fire by posting questionable photos of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal on social media. She ultimately sued Danis and got a temporary restraining order. There is lots of bad blood here.

While Paul is signed to the WWE, he's still got a bit of experience in the boxing world. In 2018, he settled for a draw with now business partner KSI before losing the rematch the next year. Paul also took on Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition bout in 2021 in Miami, but there was no winner. The fight went eight rounds. Paul held his own against the legendary Mayweather and should take care of Danis here.

Danis is a Bellator MMA fighter who hasn't competed since 2019. He's instead built himself a reputation online by trolling fellow celebrities and athletes. Danis has never actually boxed in his life competitively. This will be his first bout in the ring.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis should be entertaining but it's expected Paul will emerge victorious in the UK.